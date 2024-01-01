Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 13th Annual Pebby Award Winners

Celebrating the Year’s Best Hotels

“We’ve seen a great amount of excellence and leadership from all of our nominees this year, leading to one of the closest competitions since we first started these awards,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “Our hotel teams continue to showcase exceptional performance and leadership, and it’s a pleasure to honor our devoted management teams who have earned these prestigious awards.”

The categories for the Thirteenth Annual Pebby Awards are Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor/Actress, Best International Feature Film, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Documentary Feature, Best Animated Feature Film and the Academy Honorary Award.

THE WINNERS…

Best Picture – For best overall performance by a hotel, based on operating execution and profitability, and adaptation to a challenging operating environment.

And the 2024 Winner Is…Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco, Managed by Springboard Hospitality, Led by General Manager Gail Isono!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Picture:

1 Hotel San Francisco

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Revere Hotel Boston Common

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Best Director – For best overall leadership by a management team, including revenue management and comprehensive expense management.

And the 2024 Winners Are…A Tie Between Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown, Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Michelle Yanagi, and Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection, Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Kate Higgins!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Director:

Argonaut Hotel

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Inn On Fifth

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

Best Actor/Actress – For best overall sales and marketing team.

And the 2024 Winner is…Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills, managed by Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group, Led by General Manager Marco Scherer and Director of Sales & Marketing Rosa Schlaeger!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Actor/Actress:

Argonaut Hotel

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Jekyll Island Club Resort

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best International Feature Film – For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community and neighborhood.

And the 2024 Winners Are…A Tie Between Inn On Fifth, managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Maria Hamilton, and Revere Hotel Boston Common, Managed By HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Sean Howe!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best International Feature Film:

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Hotel Zena Washington DC

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Best Live Action Short Film – For best overall revenue management strategies and execution.

And the 2024 Winner is…1 Hotel San Francisco, managed by SH Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Ashley Gochnauer and Director of Revenue Management Tom Cox!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Live Action Short Film:

Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel/Hotel Ziggy/Le Parc at Melrose/Montrose at Beverly Hills

Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter/Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

Best Production Design – For best overall hotel profitability flow-through.

And the 2024 Winners Are…A Tie Between Viceroy Washington DC, managed by Viceroy Hotel Group, Led by General Manager Sherry Abedi, and Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection, Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Kate Higgins!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Production Design:

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor

Newport Harbor Island Resort

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Best Visual Effects – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement” and maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while going through disruptions, surprises and great inconveniences.

And the 2024 Winner is…Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Eric Jenkins!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Visual Effects:

Jekyll Island Club Resort

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Newport Harbor Island Resort

Best Original Score – For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation, as measured by increases in market share and operating cash flow.

And the 2024 Winner is…Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, managed by Davidson Hospitality Group, Led by General Manager Miguel Lopez!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Original Score:

1 Hotel San Francisco

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Zena Washington DC

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

Best Adapted Screenplay – For best overall forecasting accuracy of operating profitability.

And the 2024 Winner is…Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, managed by Davidson Hospitality Group, Led by General Manager Eduardo Fernandez!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay:

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Skamania Lodge

Southernmost Beach Resort

Best Cinematography – For best overall implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce energy, water, and waste and reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions.

And the 2024 Winner is…Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor, Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Chad Goudie!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Cinematography:

1 Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

The Hotel Zags

W Boston

Best Documentary Feature – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.

And the 2024 Winner is…Paradise Point Resort & Spa, Managed by Davidson Hospitality Group, Led by General Manager Jim Gross and Controller Mark Bock!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Documentary Feature:

Argonaut Hotel

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica/Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Skamania Lodge

Best Animated Feature Film – For best overall restaurant and/or bar, as measured by profitability, creativity, operating models and guest experience.

And the 2024 Winner is…Blue Mermaid Restaurant at the Argonaut Hotel, Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Tony Roumph!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Animated Feature Film:

Adelaide Restaurant @ L’Auberge Del Mar

Dirty Habit @ Hotel Monaco Washington DC

The Trading Post Café & Bar and The Palma Bar & Grill @ Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

The Wharf @ Jekyll Island Club Resort

Urban Farmer Restaurant @ The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Wild Hare Bar Garden @ Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Academy Honorary Award – For most improved Tripadvisor rankings, as determined by guests.

And the 2024 Winner is…Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Eric Jenkins!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for the Academy Honorary Reward:

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Hotel Zelos San Francisco

Inn On Fifth

Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Revere Hotel Boston Common

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 46 hotels, totaling approximately 12,000 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow @PebblebrookPEB.

