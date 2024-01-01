Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 13th Annual Pebby Award Winners
Celebrating the Year’s Best Hotels
HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PEB #REIT–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company” or “Pebblebrook”) today announced its winners for the Thirteenth Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award nominees were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2024, as determined by Pebblebrook’s selection committee.
“We’ve seen a great amount of excellence and leadership from all of our nominees this year, leading to one of the closest competitions since we first started these awards,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “Our hotel teams continue to showcase exceptional performance and leadership, and it’s a pleasure to honor our devoted management teams who have earned these prestigious awards.”
THE WINNERS…
Best Picture – For best overall performance by a hotel, based on operating execution and profitability, and adaptation to a challenging operating environment.
And the 2024 Winner Is…Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco, Managed by Springboard Hospitality, Led by General Manager Gail Isono!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Picture:
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Revere Hotel Boston Common
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
Best Director – For best overall leadership by a management team, including revenue management and comprehensive expense management.
And the 2024 Winners Are…A Tie Between Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown, Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Michelle Yanagi, and Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection, Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Kate Higgins!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Director:
- Argonaut Hotel
- Chaminade Resort & Spa
- Inn On Fifth
- The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston
- The Marker Key West Harbor Resort
Best Actor/Actress – For best overall sales and marketing team.
And the 2024 Winner is…Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills, managed by Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group, Led by General Manager Marco Scherer and Director of Sales & Marketing Rosa Schlaeger!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Actor/Actress:
- Argonaut Hotel
- Chaminade Resort & Spa
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- Jekyll Island Club Resort
- LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston
Best International Feature Film – For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community and neighborhood.
And the 2024 Winners Are…A Tie Between Inn On Fifth, managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Maria Hamilton, and Revere Hotel Boston Common, Managed By HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Sean Howe!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best International Feature Film:
- Chaminade Resort & Spa
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- Hotel Zena Washington DC
- LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
Best Live Action Short Film – For best overall revenue management strategies and execution.
And the 2024 Winner is…1 Hotel San Francisco, managed by SH Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Ashley Gochnauer and Director of Revenue Management Tom Cox!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Live Action Short Film:
- Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel/Hotel Ziggy/Le Parc at Melrose/Montrose at Beverly Hills
- Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter/Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf
- The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills
Best Production Design – For best overall hotel profitability flow-through.
And the 2024 Winners Are…A Tie Between Viceroy Washington DC, managed by Viceroy Hotel Group, Led by General Manager Sherry Abedi, and Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection, Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Kate Higgins!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Production Design:
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor
- Newport Harbor Island Resort
- The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
Best Visual Effects – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement” and maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while going through disruptions, surprises and great inconveniences.
And the 2024 Winner is…Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Eric Jenkins!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Visual Effects:
- Jekyll Island Club Resort
- LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
- Newport Harbor Island Resort
Best Original Score – For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation, as measured by increases in market share and operating cash flow.
And the 2024 Winner is…Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, managed by Davidson Hospitality Group, Led by General Manager Miguel Lopez!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Original Score:
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
- Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Hotel Zena Washington DC
- Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel
Best Adapted Screenplay – For best overall forecasting accuracy of operating profitability.
And the 2024 Winner is…Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, managed by Davidson Hospitality Group, Led by General Manager Eduardo Fernandez!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay:
- Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
- San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Skamania Lodge
- Southernmost Beach Resort
Best Cinematography – For best overall implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce energy, water, and waste and reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions.
And the 2024 Winner is…Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor, Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Chad Goudie!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Cinematography:
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- The Hotel Zags
- W Boston
Best Documentary Feature – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.
And the 2024 Winner is…Paradise Point Resort & Spa, Managed by Davidson Hospitality Group, Led by General Manager Jim Gross and Controller Mark Bock!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Documentary Feature:
- Argonaut Hotel
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
- Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica/Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel
- Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
- Skamania Lodge
Best Animated Feature Film – For best overall restaurant and/or bar, as measured by profitability, creativity, operating models and guest experience.
And the 2024 Winner is…Blue Mermaid Restaurant at the Argonaut Hotel, Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Tony Roumph!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Animated Feature Film:
- Adelaide Restaurant @ L’Auberge Del Mar
- Dirty Habit @ Hotel Monaco Washington DC
- The Trading Post Café & Bar and The Palma Bar & Grill @ Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- The Wharf @ Jekyll Island Club Resort
- Urban Farmer Restaurant @ The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
- Wild Hare Bar Garden @ Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
Academy Honorary Award – For most improved Tripadvisor rankings, as determined by guests.
And the 2024 Winner is…Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Eric Jenkins!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for the Academy Honorary Reward:
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
- Hotel Monaco Washington DC
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco
- Inn On Fifth
- Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Revere Hotel Boston Common
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 46 hotels, totaling approximately 12,000 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow @PebblebrookPEB.
