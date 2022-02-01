Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 12th Annual Pebby Award Nominations

Recognizing the Year’s Best Hotels

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the "Company") today announced the nominations for its Twelfth Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award nominees were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2023, as determined by Pebblebrook's selection committee.





The 2024 Pebby Award nominees represent a diverse array of urban hotels and resorts. Leading the pack with multiple nominations are prestigious properties like Hotel Monaco Washington DC, The Westin Copley Place, Boston, and 1 Hotel San Francisco. This year’s lineup not only showcases excellence but also sets the stage for what is anticipated to be the most riveting and closely contested Pebby Awards ceremony yet.

Reflecting on the significance of this event, Jon E. Bortz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust remarked, “As we celebrate our twelfth year of the Pebby Awards, we’ve witnessed an unprecedented level of competition and excellence. Our hotel teams have consistently exemplified exceptional performance and leadership, and it’s a privilege to honor our dedicated management teams who have earned these prestigious nominations.”

And the nominees are…

Best Picture – For best overall performance by a hotel, based on operating execution and profitability, and adaptation to the challenging operating environment.

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

The Marker Waterfront Resort, Key West

Southernmost Beach Resort, Key West

W Boston/The Westin Copley Place, Boston

W Los Angeles, West Beverly Hills

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

1 Hotel San Francisco

Best Director – For best overall leadership by a management team, including revenue management and comprehensive expense management.

Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco

The Marker Waterfront Resort, Key West

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

Paradise Point Resort and Spa

W Boston/The Westin Copley Place, Boston

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Zena/Viceroy Washington DC

Best Actor / Actress – For best overall sales and marketing team.

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, Naples Florida

The sales team leading Hotel Monaco Washington DC and George Hotel Washington DC

Skamania Lodge

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

The sales and marketing team leading W Boston and The Westin Copley Place, Boston

W Los Angeles, West Beverly Hills

1 Hotel San Francisco

Best International Feature Film – For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community, neighborhood and world by raising awareness for social justice, equity and inclusion.

Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Zena Washington DC

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

Best Live Action Short Film – For best overall revenue management strategies and execution.

L’Auberge Del Mar, San Diego

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Revere Hotel Boston Common

Southernmost Beach Resort, Key West

The revenue management team leading W Boston and The Westin Copley Place, Boston

1 Hotel San Francisco

Best Production Design – For best overall hotel profitability flow-through.

Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Hotel Zelos San Francisco

Hotel Zena Washington DC

Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco

Hotel Zetta San Francisco

Best Visual Effects – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement” and maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while going through disruptions, surprises and great inconveniences.

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Jekyll Island Club Resort

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, Naples Florida

Margaritaville San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Viceroy Santa Monica

Best Original Score – For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation, as measured by increases in market share and operating cash flow.

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Hotel Ziggy Los Angeles-West Hollywood

Jekyll Island Club Resort

Viceroy Santa Monica

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

1 Hotel San Francisco

Best Adapted Screenplay – For best overall forecasting accuracy of operating profitability.

Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco

Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

L’Auberge Del Mar, San Diego

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco

Best Cinematography – For best overall implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce energy, water, and waste and reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions.

Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

Inn on Fifth, Naples Florida

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, Naples Florida

1 Hotel San Francisco

Best Documentary Feature – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Revere Hotel Boston Common

Viceroy Santa Monica

W Boston/The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best Animated Feature Film – For best overall restaurant and/or bar, as measured by profitability, creativity, operating models and guest experience.

Bar 10 At The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Blue Mermaid @ Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco

Covewood @ San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Dirty Habit @ Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Terrene @ 1 Hotel San Francisco

The View at Chaminade Resort & Spa

Academy Honorary Award – For most improved Tripadvisor rankings, as determined by guests.

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Viceroy Washington DC

Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco

Hotel Ziggy Los Angeles-West Hollywood

Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco

The 12th Annual Pebby Award winners will be announced on Friday, March 8, 2024 starting at 3:00 PM ET. Join us on Twitter @PebblebrookPEB to receive live updates as the Pebby winners are announced. Please also visit our website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com to learn more about our hotels and the esteemed management teams leading them.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 46 hotels, totaling approximately 12,000 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

