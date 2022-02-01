Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 12th Annual Pebby Award Nominations
Recognizing the Year’s Best Hotels
HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PEB #REIT–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the nominations for its Twelfth Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award nominees were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2023, as determined by Pebblebrook’s selection committee.
The 2024 Pebby Award nominees represent a diverse array of urban hotels and resorts. Leading the pack with multiple nominations are prestigious properties like Hotel Monaco Washington DC, The Westin Copley Place, Boston, and 1 Hotel San Francisco. This year’s lineup not only showcases excellence but also sets the stage for what is anticipated to be the most riveting and closely contested Pebby Awards ceremony yet.
Reflecting on the significance of this event, Jon E. Bortz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust remarked, “As we celebrate our twelfth year of the Pebby Awards, we’ve witnessed an unprecedented level of competition and excellence. Our hotel teams have consistently exemplified exceptional performance and leadership, and it’s a privilege to honor our dedicated management teams who have earned these prestigious nominations.”
And the nominees are…
Best Picture – For best overall performance by a hotel, based on operating execution and profitability, and adaptation to the challenging operating environment.
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- The Marker Waterfront Resort, Key West
- Southernmost Beach Resort, Key West
- W Boston/The Westin Copley Place, Boston
- W Los Angeles, West Beverly Hills
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
Best Director – For best overall leadership by a management team, including revenue management and comprehensive expense management.
- Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco
- The Marker Waterfront Resort, Key West
- Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica
- Paradise Point Resort and Spa
- W Boston/The Westin Copley Place, Boston
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Hotel Zena/Viceroy Washington DC
Best Actor / Actress – For best overall sales and marketing team.
- LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, Naples Florida
- The sales team leading Hotel Monaco Washington DC and George Hotel Washington DC
- Skamania Lodge
- Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
- The sales and marketing team leading W Boston and The Westin Copley Place, Boston
- W Los Angeles, West Beverly Hills
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
Best International Feature Film – For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community, neighborhood and world by raising awareness for social justice, equity and inclusion.
- Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco
- Chaminade Resort & Spa
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Hotel Zena Washington DC
- The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston
Best Live Action Short Film – For best overall revenue management strategies and execution.
- L’Auberge Del Mar, San Diego
- The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston
- The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
- Revere Hotel Boston Common
- Southernmost Beach Resort, Key West
- The revenue management team leading W Boston and The Westin Copley Place, Boston
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
Best Production Design – For best overall hotel profitability flow-through.
- Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Hotel Monaco Washington DC
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco
- Hotel Zena Washington DC
- Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco
- Hotel Zetta San Francisco
Best Visual Effects – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement” and maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while going through disruptions, surprises and great inconveniences.
- Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Jekyll Island Club Resort
- LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, Naples Florida
- Margaritaville San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Viceroy Santa Monica
Best Original Score – For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation, as measured by increases in market share and operating cash flow.
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
- Hotel Ziggy Los Angeles-West Hollywood
- Jekyll Island Club Resort
- Viceroy Santa Monica
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
Best Adapted Screenplay – For best overall forecasting accuracy of operating profitability.
- Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco
- Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor
- The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston
- L’Auberge Del Mar, San Diego
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
- Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco
Best Cinematography – For best overall implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce energy, water, and waste and reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions.
- Hotel Monaco Washington DC
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
- Inn on Fifth, Naples Florida
- LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, Naples Florida
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
Best Documentary Feature – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
- Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica
- Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- Revere Hotel Boston Common
- Viceroy Santa Monica
- W Boston/The Westin Copley Place, Boston
Best Animated Feature Film – For best overall restaurant and/or bar, as measured by profitability, creativity, operating models and guest experience.
- Bar 10 At The Westin Copley Place, Boston
- Blue Mermaid @ Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco
- Covewood @ San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Dirty Habit @ Hotel Monaco Washington DC
- Terrene @ 1 Hotel San Francisco
- The View at Chaminade Resort & Spa
Academy Honorary Award – For most improved Tripadvisor rankings, as determined by guests.
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Hotel Monaco Washington DC
- Viceroy Washington DC
- Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco
- Hotel Ziggy Los Angeles-West Hollywood
- Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco
The 12th Annual Pebby Award winners will be announced on Friday, March 8, 2024 starting at 3:00 PM ET. Join us on Twitter @PebblebrookPEB to receive live updates as the Pebby winners are announced. Please also visit our website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com to learn more about our hotels and the esteemed management teams leading them.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 46 hotels, totaling approximately 12,000 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.
