Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 11th Annual Pebby Award Nominations

Recognizing the Year’s Best Hotels

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PEB #hotel–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the nominations for its Eleventh Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award nominees were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2022, as determined by the Company.

This year’s nominees feature a diverse mix of urban hotels and resorts. Numerous properties have earned several nominations, including Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, The W Boston, The Westin Copley Place, Boston, and The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter. This impressive list of nominees promises to lead to one of the most competitive Pebby Award ceremonies in history.

“In our eleventh year of presenting our Pebby Awards, our hotels and resorts have shown more promise than ever before,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “It is not an easy feat to win a Pebby Award, so we want to highlight those management teams who have been nominated.”

And the nominees are…

Best Picture – For best overall performance by a hotel, based on operating execution and profitability, and adaptation to the challenging operating environment.

Chaminade Resort & Spa, Santa Cruz

The Inn on Fifth, Naples, Florida

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

Skamania Lodge

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Best Director – For best overall leadership by a management team, including revenue management and comprehensive expense management.

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

Paradise Point Resort and Spa

W Boston/The Westin Copley Place, Boston

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Best Actor / Actress – For best overall sales and marketing team.

Chaminade Resort & Spa, Santa Cruz

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Paradise Point Resort and Spa

Skamania Lodge

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

The sales team leading L’Auberge Del Mar, San Diego Mission Bay Resort, and Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

The sales and marketing team leading W Boston and The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best International Feature Film – For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community, neighborhood and world by raising awareness for social justice, equity and inclusion.

Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco

Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph Collection

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

The Hotel Zags Portland

Hotel Zena Washington DC

1 Hotel San Francisco

Best Live Action Short Film – For best overall revenue management strategies and execution.

Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph Collection

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

The revenue management team leading W Boston and The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best Production Design – For best overall hotel profitability flow-through.

Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

George Hotel, Washington DC

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

Revere Hotel Boston Common

Best Visual Effects – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement” and maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while going through disruptions, surprises and great inconveniences.

Jekyll Island Club Resort

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

Hotel Ziggy

1 Hotel San Francisco

Best Original Score – For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation, as measured by increases in market share and operating cash flow.

Chaminade Resort & Spa, Santa Cruz

L’Auberge Del Mar

Le Parc Suite Hotel

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Southernmost Beach Resort

Viceroy Washington DC

Best Adapted Screenplay – For best overall forecasting accuracy of operating profitability.

Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel

George Hotel, Washington DC

Hotel Monaco Seattle

Le Parc Suite Hotel

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Southernmost Beach Resort

Best Cinematography – For best overall implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce energy, water, and waste and reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions.

Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

1 Hotel San Francisco

Best Documentary Feature – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.

Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph Collection

L’Auberge Del Mar

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Revere Hotel Boston Common

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

W Boston/The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best Animated Feature Film – For best overall restaurant and/or bar, as measured by profitability, creativity, operating models and guest experience.

BALEEN at LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Bar 10 At The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Beer Garden @ W at W Boston

Departure at The Nines Portland, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Dirty Habit @ Hotel Monaco Washington DC

The Wharf at Jekyll Island Club Resort

Academy Honorary Award – For most improved Tripadvisor rankings, as determined by guests.

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

George Hotel, Washington DC

Solamar Hotel San Diego

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

The Hotel Zags Portland

1 Hotel San Francisco

The 11th Annual Pebby Award winners will be announced on Friday, March 10, 2023 starting at 3:00 PM ET. Join us on Twitter @PebblebrookPEB to receive live updates as the Pebby winners are announced. Please also visit our website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com to learn more about our hotels and the esteemed management teams leading them.

