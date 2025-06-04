Peachtree Corners Launches Secure Automated Delivery with Arrive AI Partnership

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA and INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Peachtree Corners – one of the United States’ first smart city environments powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G – today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI). Arrive AI, a pioneering autonomous delivery network, is joining the city’s Curiosity Lab ecosystem with the launch of its autonomous last mile (ALM) solution, anchored by smart mailboxes known as Arrive Points™. This collaboration brings the patented AI-powered devices to the city’s Innovation Center, showcasing the next generation of secure, hands-free, climate-assisted package delivery.

Arrive AI’s delivery unit offers a seamless, 24/7 solution within Curiosity Lab’s ecosystem, capable of tracking, verifying and dispensing packages. Crucially, Arrive Points are compatible with autonomous delivery solutions such as drones and ground robots, paving the way for fully automated deliveries. The units also feature integrated video monitoring and advanced heating and cooling capabilities, compensating for rapid temperature shifts of up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit in minutes to keep package contents safe.

“As a smart city, we have been able to demo, test and deploy multiple delivery solutions since our inception in 2019, and we are thrilled to advance these efforts with Arrive AI,” said City Manager of Peachtree Corners, Brian Johnson. “Autonomous delivery can truly enhance more than convenience; it represents the kind of forward-thinking infrastructure we envisioned when we created Curiosity Lab. By piloting Arrive Points here first, we’re giving businesses and residents a real-world look at how secure, climate-controlled, last-mile logistics can improve daily life.”

The Arrive Points will be connected by T-Mobile’s award-winning 5G network, bringing low latency, high-speed connectivity and high bandwidth to delivery operations and package-tracking performance. This connectivity will give users a smoother delivery experience, while enabling Arrive AI to enhance its real-time delivery capabilities and monitor the unit’s operational health and safety data remotely.

“The launch of Arrive Points at Curiosity Lab is a milestone for both Arrive AI and for the future of last-mile logistics,” said Arrive AI CEO Dan O’Toole. “By combining our AI-driven, temperature-controlled smart mailbox with Peachtree Corners’ 5G backbone, we can demonstrate in real-world conditions that secure, friction-free delivery is possible anytime, anywhere – whether the courier is a drone, a robot or a traditional driver. The insights gained here will help cities everywhere reduce porch piracy, cut emissions and accelerate the move to fully autonomous delivery.”

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia: As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that’s home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world’s most disruptive technology companies. As the United States’ premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world’s first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners: Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile autonomous vehicle lane leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country’s first “IoT Central Control Room” implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot technology incubator. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America’s only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

About Arrive AI: Arrive AI’s (NASDAQ:ARAI) patented last mile (ALM) platform enables drone- or ground robot-based and human mail delivery to and from a physical smart mailbox, while providing tracking data, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to secure the last-mile delivery for all shippers, delivery services, and autonomous delivery networks. Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots, and drones frictionless, efficient and convenient through artificial intelligence, autonomous technology and interoperability with smart devices including doorbells, lighting and security systems. Learn more about the company at https://www.arriveai.com/. See our press kit here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1hngbr3n0csio41as3zq2/AIFvqWlgye-qVgIOPG2BcUQ?rlkey=3q1ipgjt1he9ktcvd4vh0vl5t&st=6a2jrjxm&dl=0

