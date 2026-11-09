PayPhi Puts Size and Color Choices Inside the Checkout Experience

A shopper reaching the checkout may still want to change a shirt’s size or color. When those controls are only available on the product page, revising the selection means leaving checkout to make the change.

PayPhi is designed to bring those choices into a merchant-branded cart, keeping product selection and payment-related steps within the same interface. The company focuses on letting shoppers adjust what they buy where they are preparing to pay.

Keeping product choices inside the cart

Hardson traces PayPhi’s origins to 2017, when the one-click patent held by America’s largest online retailer expired and he read “The Trillion Dollar UX Problem,” a report examining the business cost of poor user experience. These developments prompted him to explore how checkout design could keep product selection and payment together.

Now, PayPhi brings product-page functionality into an accordion-style cart drawer, where shoppers can change an item’s size or color without returning to a separate product page. The cart gives them controls to revise their selection alongside information about what they’ve added. For an apparel shopper having second thoughts about a shirt, that means choosing another available color or size where they’re preparing to pay.

“You can actually interface and choose attributes unique to the user, such as size and color,” Hardson explains. “You can also deal with the checkout options: inputting the delivery location and picking the shipping speeds.”

Those choices sit alongside delivery options, including the shipping destination and speed. A shopper can adjust the shirt’s color and choose how it should arrive within the same merchant-branded experience.

PayPhi’s white-label approach carries the retailer’s logo, font, and color scheme into the cart. That styling extends to the small interactions within checkout, keeping the experience consistent with the store the shopper already knows.

For Hardson, product editing and visual continuity belong together: shoppers should have room to revise a purchase while staying within the retailer’s familiar interface.

Connecting product information with payment

To put those choices in the cart, PayPhi connects the store’s product information with its checkout system. Hardson explains that one connection supplies images and attributes, such as sizes and colors, while the other handles payment intent.

PayPhi is targeting some of the most popular e-commerce platforms and payment service providers. As Hardson explains, the interface sits above the payment processor a merchant already uses, an approach he sees as a way to distinguish PayPhi from similar competitors in the space.

Getting it running involves hands-on work with product and payment APIs, the connections that let those systems exchange information. This means merchants are able to work with PayPhi on setup instead of installing a marketplace app themselves.

“This is a plug-and-play integration in which we have to connect with the product APIs and payment APIs to serve up that white-label, product-driven interface,” he says.

The starting point is a conversation about the retailer’s checkout needs and how its existing systems can support the experience it wants to offer shoppers.

Bringing the first apparel merchants into production

Apparel is Hardson’s first priority because choosing a size or color is central to buying clothes online. He is looking to work with apparel retailers generating at least $5 million in revenue.

Hardson discussed the checkout concept with the senior leadership of America’s largest physical retailer with a white-labeled demonstration of the proposed application.

The way he puts it, the company is ready to begin onboarding: “We already have general availability. It’s a matter of bringing PayPhi to production for the e-commerce merchants looking to infuse a 1-Click experience for its shoppers.”

His next step is to get the first merchants live and build case studies from those projects. Working with each retailer would mean connecting PayPhi to its commerce and payment systems, taking the design from samples into a checkout that serves the store’s shoppers.

Keeping selection part of checkout

PayPhi brings product choices, merchant identity, and payment-related steps into one interface. For retailers considering that approach, the starting question is practical: can shoppers revise what they want to buy where they are preparing to pay?

About PayPhi

PayPhi is an e-commerce technology company developing a 1-click checkout solution designed to help online retailers increase conversions and recover lost revenue. Its platform streamlines the purchasing journey through a seamless, on-page checkout experience that reduces friction and allows shoppers to complete purchases faster. With a white-label interface that preserves retailer branding, PayPhi aims to help merchants improve the customer experience and drive incremental revenue. Users can learn more at pay-phi.com.

Contact

Winston Hardson

Seattle, Washington

info@pay-phi.com

SOURCE: PayPhi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire