Paymetrex Launches Patent Licensing Program to Monetize Mobile Payments IP Portfolio

Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc. (“Paymetrex”), has launched a comprehensive patent licensing program designed to monetize its portfolio of mobile payments intellectual property.

Paymetrex’s portfolio includes issued patents in the United States and Canada that cover its innovations in mobile and electronic payments, the earliest of which was filed in 2011, including:

United States Patents:

No. 8,286,875

No. 8,281,998

No. 8,534,554

No. 10,592,894

No. 10,592,895

No. 10,970,709

No. 10,970,710

Canadian Patents:

No. 2,752,053

No. 2,967,042

These patents form part of a mature and commercially validated portfolio, with portions already licensed to industry participants. The existence of these licenses reflects both the strength and enforceability of the underlying intellectual property. Billions of dollars of mobile payment transactions occur annually. According to industry research from eMarketer, mobile point-of-sale payment volumes in the United States alone reached the high hundreds of billions of dollars annually, with volumes estimated at approximately $797 billion in 2025 based on prior forecasts (source: U.S. Mobile Payments Volume to Reach $797 Billion in 2025 and other Digital Transactions News briefs from 6/28/24 – Digital Transactions ). Paymetrex will focus a licensing program on parties operating in this marketplace whose activities fall within the limits of its patent claims, as defined by applicable patent laws. Globally, digital wallet-based payments are expected to be among the fastest-growing payment methods, driven by anticipated strong adoption in both developed and emerging markets and projected double-digit growth rates in e-commerce and mobile transactions (source: Mobile payments with digital wallets – statistics & facts | Statista ).

Through this licensing initiative, Paymetrex intends to pursue strategic partnerships with payment processors, fintech platforms, merchants, and infrastructure providers seeking certainty and protection in an increasingly complex payments ecosystem. By offering its licensing framework, Paymetrex aims to reduce IP risk for its partners while accelerating adoption of its payment infrastructure and enabling more flexible, secure, and efficient transaction solutions.

Paymetrex expects to announce additional licensing agreements and strategic partnerships as discussions progress and agreements are finalized.

About Paymetrex

Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Datametrex AI Limited, focuses on the commercialization and integration of next-generation payment technologies for modern merchants and financial platforms. Through strategic partnerships and intellectual-property-driven solutions, Paymetrex is positioned to support secure, scalable, and innovative payment experiences across North America.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website ( www.datametrex.com ).

For Additional Information

Michael Kron, C.P.A., C.A.

Chief Operating Officer

michael@michaelkron.com

(514) 578-5007

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to healthcare business and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company’s ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under “Risk Factors” in Datametrex’s management’s discussion and analysis and available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

###

SOURCE: DataMetrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire