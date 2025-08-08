Paul M. Aloise Jr. Honored as a 2025 Super Lawyers Rising Star in the Field of Entertainment and Sports Law for the Second Straight Year

Paul M. Aloise Jr. has been honored as a 2025 Super Lawyers Rising Star in the field of Entertainment and Sports Law for the legal work he provided athletes and entertainers in 2024. Paul is a 2013 BCS National Champion Linebacker, retired NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor (NFL Agent), and seasoned trial attorney.

High-Impact Representation in 2024

In 2024, Paul’s practice included a wide range of high-impact work across the sports and entertainment industries. He helped NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens negotiate his first autograph card deal since his rookie contract, this time with the industry’s leading company, Panini. He also played a key role in helping reunite platinum-selling artist Turk with the original Hot Boys (Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and BG) and the Big Tymers (Birdman and Mannie Fresh) for a nationwide U.S. tour.

In the collegiate space, Paul successfully appealed a baseball player’s lost season of NCAA eligibility following injury, enabling the athlete to gain another year of eligibility and transfer to a Division 1 program for his final season. He also represented top high school and collegiate athletes in Florida by helping them secure NIL deals, establish business entities to help the athletes protect themselves from personal liability, and pursue breach of contract claims on behalf of both athletes and agents demonstrating his continued commitment to protecting athletes and agents at every level.

Unique Sports Insight

Paul’s experience playing on the 2013 BCS National Championship FSU football team ultimately helped shape the direction of both his legal and sports agent career. While at FSU, he played with dozens of future NFL players, including Jameis Winston, and gained valuable insight as to what athletes need and how they should best be protected. Following his playing career at FSU, Paul attended FSU Law and immediately began representing his former FSU teammates who were now in the NFL for marketing and endorsement deals. Paul then took and passed the NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor exam in 2018 and continued to work as an NFL agent for six years until retiring in January 2024 and joining Rubin & Rubin, Trial Attorneys as a Shareholder.

During this time, Paul began to unearth an even greater myriad of issues that can arise between athletes and their NCAA eligibility, their agents, their league contracts, and their contracts with third-party entities.

Paul also saw firsthand how criminal charges and civil lawsuits can negatively impact athletes’ careers. Thus, he aspired to utilize his unique credentials as a former Felony Prosecutor and NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor to help athletes and agents navigate the complex world of sports and entertainment law.

Paul’s Credentials

In his current legal role, Paul has worked with NFL Hall of Famers , Grammy-nominated producers, platinum-selling musical artists, Netflix actors, and multiple noteworthy social media Influencers. His clients include notable celebrities such as Terrell Owens, Mariana Fernandez, Turk from the Hot Boys, producer M16, and dozens of current and former NFL and collegiate athletes.

In addition to working as an attorney, Paul served as an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor (NFL agent) from 2018 to 2024. During this time, he negotiated 27 NFL contracts with 13 different NFL teams. Paul helped his NFL clients successfully appeal multiple on-field fines, negotiate injury settlements with collective bargaining benefits, and negotiate marketing and endorsement deals.

Additionally, Paul assisted them in negotiating contracts in alternative professional football leagues, including the CFL, XFL, USFL, UFL, and IFL.

Awards and Accolades

Paul has been named a Super Lawyer Rising Star in the Entertainment & Sports Law field for the past two years and received the 2024 Lawyers of Distinction award for Recognizing Excellence in Sports Law.

Beyond working as an attorney and NFL agent, Paul also serves as an Adjunct Professor at Florida State University College of Law, where he created and taught a course titled “Sports Agency, NCAA, & NIL Marketing,” as well as teaching a Trial Advocacy Course for the Trial Team members.

In addition to teaching, Paul has spoken at multiple Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminars about Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) in College Sports and how to become an NFL Agent.

Moving Forward in a Tumultuous Industry

Paul M. Aloise Jr.’s goal has always been to protect athletes’ reputations and resolve conflicts amicably while ensuring contractual justice. Having spent time as an athlete and an NFL agent, he has personally seen the damage that contractual disputes and legal accusations can have on an athlete’s career and personal life.

To this end, amid the ever-changing field of NIL laws, Paul remains dedicated to seeking justice for his clients with unparalleled care and deftness.

About Paul M. Aloise Jr.

Paul M. Aloise Jr. is a trial attorney at Rubin & Rubin with over 50 trials under his belt across four (4) different Circuits in the State of Florida. His practice focuses on the areas of criminal defense and civil litigation, with an emphasis on Personal Injury, Employment Law, Medical Malpractice, Civil Rights, and of course, Sports and Entertainment Law. If you have a matter you would like to speak with Paul about, you can call him at 772-283-2004, email him at: paloise@rubinandrubin.com , or contact him on Instagram @paul_aloise and @sports_and_entertainment_law.

