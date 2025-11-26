Pathways Financial Credit Union Celebrates Newly Renovated Seven Hills Branch With Ribbon Cutting and Open House

Pathways Financial Credit Union is pleased to announce the Grand Re-Opening Open House of its newly remodeled Seven Hills Branch on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The open house will run from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 AM. Members of the media are encouraged to arrive around 9:15 AM to capture the ceremony and participate in interview opportunities with Pathways leadership immediately following the ribbon cutting.

Pathways Seven Hills Branch

Community members are invited to stop by throughout the day to explore the refreshed space, meet the local branch team, enjoy light refreshments, and receive a thank-you gift while supplies last.

“We’re excited to open our doors and show the community what we’re all about,” said Nicole Shelby, Seven Hills Branch Manager. “We have one goal: to treat people with respect, listen to their needs, and support them however we can. We want our members and visitors to feel welcomed, heard, and supported every time they come through our doors.”

Pathways Financial Credit Union is guided by CEO Mike Shafer and President Greg Kidwell, who emphasize a people-first philosophy and a commitment to building strong community relationships. While Pathways continues to grow, the credit union remains dedicated to offering personal service and meaningful support to every member.

The remodeled Seven Hills Branch features a completely reimagined, open-concept layout designed to create a welcoming and comfortable banking experience. Enhancements include an inviting lobby, a drive-through ATM, a coin machine, and a new coffee bar for members and visitors. The revitalized space reflects Pathways’ ongoing mission to make financial services more accessible, friendly, and community-centered.

About Pathways: Pathways Financial Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial institution federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Headquartered in Columbus, Pathways operates 12 full-service branches across Ohio, including the Seven Hills location. Membership is open to individuals who live, work, worship, or attend school in Ohio or Maysville, KY, as well as residents of qualifying states through the American Consumer Council.

Contact Information

Kim Van Ness

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

kvanness@pathwayscu.com

614-416-7588 x1727

SOURCE: Pathways Financial Credit Union

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire