ParkerVision Announces Filing of Shelf Registration Statement

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR), today announced that it has filed a shelf registration statement (the “Shelf Registration”) on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

If and when declared effective by the SEC, the Shelf Registration will allow the Company to offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $25 million of its common stock, warrants, or a combination thereof, on a registered basis, subject to market conditions, the Company’s capital needs, and limitations imposed by the SEC.

The price and terms of any securities offered under the Shelf Registration would be determined at the time of any such offering. The Company has no immediate plans to offer or sell any securities under this Shelf Registration. However, the Company feels it is prudent to include this optionality as a matter of standard corporate governance in order to have the flexibility to respond to future financing needs.

“While we have no current plans to offer securities under this shelf registration, putting this shelf in place provides us with enhanced financial flexibility to prudently capitalize on opportunities that may emerge in the future for the Company,” said Jeffrey Parker, CEO of ParkerVision.

The Shelf Registration has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. Securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the Shelf Registration becomes effective. The Shelf Registration does not constitute a commitment by the Company to sell any specific amount of securities. Any further offerings under the Shelf Registration, if made, will be subject to the Company’s discretion and applicable market conditions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. invents, develops, and licenses advanced, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that empower wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions in the U.S. to protect patented rights that it believes are being broadly infringed upon by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to access the capital markets, raise future financing, or sell securities pursuant to the Shelf Registration. Actual results may differ materially due to market conditions and other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ include risks disclosed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

