Parents Urged to Make Kids’ Bedtime Screen-Free as National Campaign Launches with NYC Flash Mob
“Screen-Free Sleep” movement takes to the streets to address America’s youth sleep crisis
NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a bold wake-up call to parents everywhere, the team behind the acclaimed Screenagers documentaries and the “Away for the Day” campaign launched its latest national initiative on Tuesday, August 12th in NYC: Screen-Free Sleep, a movement to keep kids’ bedrooms device-free at night and restore healthy rest to a generation in crisis.
To mark the campaign’s debut, New Yorkers were treated to an unexpected sight: an entire flash mob of Steve Jobs lookalikes – black turtlenecks, jeans, and all – took to the streets, handing out “iSleep Pro” kits: sleek, phone-style packaging featuring simple sleep masks as a symbol of unplugged rest.
Billed as a “technological bedtime breakthrough,” the iSleep Pro kits unveiled the real game-changer: no devices in kids’ bedrooms at night – a practice the campaign is calling the seatbelt of our time.
The message was clear: parents must wake up to the growing crisis – with phones and screens invading bedtime, children are sleeping less, struggling more, and paying the price with their health, mood, and academic performance.
“Sleep is as essential to a child’s health as nutrition and exercise,but right now, screens are robbing our kids of it,” said Dr. Delaney Ruston, physician, filmmaker, and co-founder of the Screen-Free Sleep campaign. “Our campaign empowers parents to make bedrooms device-free at night, building habits that last through the teen years. By making screen-free sleep the norm, we can give our children the rest they need to thrive.”
The Alarming Numbers:
- 1 in 4 tweens sleep with their phone in hand.
- Kids with devices in their bedroom are 2.3x more likely to feel tired during the day.
- 51% of teens get fewer than 7 hours of sleep most nights.
The Solution:
Parents are encouraged to take the pledge at ScreenFreeSleep.org to:
- Remove all devices – phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, gaming devices, even smart speakers – from kids’ bedrooms at night.
- Provide a basic alarm clock to replace phone alarms.
- Store devices overnight in a secure location (ideally in a parent’s bedroom to reduce temptation).
Why It Matters:
- Research shows that simply having a device in the room, even if it’s not in use, disrupts kids’ sleep.
- Groundbreaking research shows that sleep deprivation in tweens is associated with MRI-verified disruptions in brain development.
- A device-free bedroom supports emotional regulation, attention, and school performance.
How to Get Involved:
Parents can sign the pledge, share the campaign with friends, and bring “iSleep Pro” kits to schools, sports events, and community gatherings to help normalize screen-free sleep – just as seat belts became standard safety practice.
Assets & Interviews Available:
- Flash Mob & Campaign Photos: HERE
- Available experts:
- Dr. Delaney Ruston – Physician, filmmaker, founder of Screenagers & Screen-Free Sleep
- Judith Owens, MD, MPH, expert in pediatric sleep medicine, Boston Children’s Hospital
- Lauren Hale, Phd, Sleep Expert, Renaissance School of Medicine, NY
To learn more, visit www.ScreenFreeSleep.org. For additional details or to arrange interviews, please contact kelly@eightsixtysouth.com.
