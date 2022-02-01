Parent Company of ZERO, Mavericks VFX and FIN Re-Brands as Dream Machine FX; Announces Expansions and Key Executive Hires

BOSTON & TORONTO & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dream Machine FX:





New Branding

Today, the platform company behind acclaimed visual effects houses FIN Design + Effects (“FIN”), Mavericks VFX (“Mavericks”) and ZERO VFX (“ZERO”) has announced its branding to Dream Machine FX.

As previously announced, there will be no changes to the individual studio brands of FIN, Mavericks and ZERO, which will remain the primary interaction point for clients and talent while the new branding will refer only to the group-level company.

Brendan Taylor, Managing Partner, commented, “Dream Machine is a collective of founder-owned VFX studios whose mission is to enable storytelling at the highest level. The name Dream Machine highlights our dedication to bringing to life the stories that directors, writers, actors and producers dream of. Our new branding signifies this mission and serves as a constant reminder of our commitment to put our clients and our people at the center.”

Brian Drewes, Managing Partner, added, “We’ve always believed that the most creative, talent-friendly and innovative companies in visual effects are the founder and artist-owned studios of the industry. In keeping with that ethos, the Dream Machine name reflects the way we operate – with founders and artists at the helm and in the shareholding, and with each studio operating with creative independence. This branding ties each of our studios together under a common banner while keeping the individuality and unique spirit of each existing brand at the forefront.”

Chris Spry, Managing Partner, also noted, “As an artist myself, the Dream Machine name evokes the incredible artistry and craft that our industry produces day-in and day-out. In a time when so many people do not understand the critical nature of visual effects in modern filmmaking, it’s important that we celebrate the talent and VFX houses that make dreams a reality for CG and photoreal content alike.”

More information about Dream Machine FX can be found on its website at www.dm-fx.com

Geographic Expansion and Key Executive Hires

In addition to the new branding, Dream Machine is pleased to announce that it has opened its doors in Montreal, Quebec. Strategically located near Mavericks and ZERO, the Montreal studio will benefit from the proximity and infrastructure of existing sites.

To lead its Montreal expansion, Dream Machine has hired Al Lopez, previously Head of Episodic for DNEG Montreal, who commented, “It’s been incredibly exciting to join the Dream Machine family and I look forward to building Dream Machine’s Montreal presence. Montreal is a world-class destination for visual effects and is a strategic priority for the group.”

Additionally, Dream Machine FX is excited to announce that Wayne Brinton, previously at Rodeo FX, has joined Dream Machine as its Head of Growth. Wayne will be based in Los Angeles and will lead sales and business development for the group, while supporting existing sales channels at each individual studio.

Now Hiring

Dream Machine FX is pleased to announce that it is hiring in all locations and for all specialties. Dream Machine has locations in Boston, Toronto, Montreal, Sydney and Melbourne. For more detail, please visit www.dm-fx.com/careers.

About FIN Design + Effects

Established in 2001, FIN is home to Australasia’s most highly awarded, close-knit team of VFX artists, designers and producers. At the forefront of the converging digital landscape, their unique flexibility is matched with a passion and energy to foster creative partnerships and collaborate with clients. Recent credits include The Creator, Extraction 2, Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, and M3gan.

About ZERO VFX

ZERO, founded in 2010, is the leading visual effects studio in Massachusetts and provides premium visual effects services to feature films, episodic television, and commercial video production. ZERO has a long history of supporting the film and TV industry in Massachusetts and beyond and notably, was nominated for a Visual Effects Society award this past year for its work on I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

About Mavericks VFX

Mavericks is a full-service, award-winning visual effects studio based in Toronto that specializes in creating innovative and high-quality visual effects for film, television, and commercials. Founded in 2013, the studio has received critical acclaim for its work and has been nominated for five Emmy Awards and three Visual Effects Society Awards for its work on The Handmaid’s Tale and 11.22.63.

