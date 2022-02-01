Pardon My Fro to Debut First Haircare Line at Walmart

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pardon My Fro, an exclusive lifestyle brand of clothing, accessories, and chic home decor crafted specifically for women proud of their hair and their heritage is debuting its first haircare line exclusively with Walmart on February 13, 2023.





Founded by entrepreneur and self-taught graphic designer Dana Bly, the six SKU collection of fresh, clean scented hair products were developed and formulated for hair types up to 4C. The packaging color is Ms. Bly’s signature vibrant green and features her original and funky illustrations on each item.

“I am so excited to share Pardon My Fro with Walmart customers,” mentions Dana Bly. “Hair is a huge part of black culture, and this line caters to the unique needs women of color have when they condition and style their hair,” she continues.

The Hair & Scalp Oil ($17.) stimulates and nourishes your scalp with a blend of almond, avocado, and Jojoba oil. Edge Boss ($15.) controls, holds, and smooths hair and contains Biotin, the B7 vitamin which is known to stimulate hairs’ keratin production. The Curl Enhancer Cream ($15.) purifies, revives, and refreshes and is infused with Shea Butter, Aloe Leaf Juice, and Castor Seed Oil. The Moisturizing Hair Milk ($15.) shields, softens, and prevents hair damage and contains Jojoba Oil & Argan Oil, which is rich in oxidants and several vitamins and minerals. The Detangler Leave-In Conditioner ($15.) detangles, conditions, and protects and helps seal in moisture while still being lightweight. And the Volumizing Mousse ($15.) volumizes, calms, and hydrates, fights frizz, and nourishes curls to form the perfect masterpiece.

Pardon My Fro was one of five beauty brands selected to participate in the Walmart Start Accelerator Program, which gives opportunities for small beauty brands with high growth potential to be in Walmart stores and on walmart.com. Additionally, participants receive one-on-one sessions with a brand management consultant, a series of virtual classes, support from Walmart Connect, and activation support.

“Walmart Start focuses on finding the next innovative brands and setting them up for success” said Creighton Kiper, Merchandising Vice President, Beauty, Walmart. “We are so excited to bring Pardon My Fro to our customers and fill an important gap in the market with an inclusive hair care line.”

Founded in 2010 on the premise of women lifting each other up and inspiring girls and other entrepreneurs like herself, Pardon My Fro captures vibrant moments in everyday life and the dynamic styles of the natural hair movement. Dana Bly has woven these stories and snapshots authentically in a fun and meaningful way and today Pardon My Fro is now the top-selling African American brand on HSN.

“Pardon My Fro represents bringing your natural self out,” expresses Dana. “And launching a haircare line in Walmart furthers that mission to a much bigger audience.”

For more information on Dana Bly and Pardon My Fro visit pardonmyfro.com.

Contacts

Michelle Steinberg | [email protected]