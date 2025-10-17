Paramount to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Paramount Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) announced today that it will report third quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10, 2025. The company will conduct a conference call at 1:30 p.m. (PT) / 4:30 p.m. (ET) following the release of its earnings materials.

A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount’s Investors homepage at ir.paramount.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. (PT) / 4:30 p.m. (ET) on November 10.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 833-470-1428 (domestic) or 646-844-6383 (international) using access code 884977. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available on November 10 in the Events and Webcasts section of Paramount’s Investors homepage, and at 866-813-9403 (domestic) or 929-458-6194 (international) using access code 474852.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors homepage of Paramount’s website.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Filmed Entertainment, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company’s portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America’s most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance’s Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

