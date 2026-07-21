PARAMOUNT TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 4, 2026

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Paramount Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) announced today that it will report second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The company will conduct a conference call following the release of its earnings materials, with a live audio webcast available on Paramount’s Investors homepage at ir.paramount.com beginning at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET).

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 800-715-9871 (U.S. domestic) or 646-307-1963 (international) using conference ID 61912. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available on August 4 in the Events and Webcasts section of Paramount’s Investors homepage.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on Paramount’s Investors homepage as well.

To automatically receive Paramount’s latest financial news by email, please visit the Investors homepage and subscribe to email alerts.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. PSKY’s portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Paramount Sports Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

PSKY-IR

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SOURCE Paramount Skydance Corporation