Paramount Landscaping Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Hamilton and Niagara

Paramount Landscaping has received the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Landscaping Contractor category for both the Hamilton and Niagara regions.

With 20 years in business, Paramount Landscaping works across residential, multi-residential, commercial, and industrial properties, providing landscape construction and maintenance services throughout Hamilton, Niagara, and the Greater Toronto Area. The company is involved in projects at various stages, from initial planning through long-term upkeep.

The scope of work includes outdoor space development, hardscaping, and landscape enhancements designed to support how properties are used over time. Projects are approached with consideration for layout, durability, and integration with existing site conditions, whether for private residences or larger managed properties.

Rather than applying a standardized approach, Paramount Landscaping adjusts its services based on property type and project goals. This includes coordinating with property owners, managers, and developers to align timelines, materials, and site requirements before work begins.

“Our focus is on delivering outdoor spaces that function well and are built with care,” said Doug Dolson, Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Landscaping. “Each project is treated individually, with attention given to the details that matter to the property and the people using it.”

The recognition reflects the company’s landscaping work across a range of property types in the region, with services delivered through consistent project planning, site coordination, and long-term maintenance support.

About Paramount Landscaping

