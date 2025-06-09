Paramount Announces CFO Transition

NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), today announced that Naveen Chopra, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is departing to pursue other opportunities. Andrew Warren, currently Strategic Advisor to the Office of the CEO and former Chief Financial Officer of Discovery Communications, will assume the additional role of Executive Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

“We thank Naveen for his leadership role during a dynamic period of transformation and growth,” said George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins, Co-CEOs, Paramount. “We are excited to partner with Andy, who has been our strategic advisor, in his new, expanded role as interim CFO and we are confident that his deep financial expertise and familiarity with our business make him exceptionally well-suited to step into this position.”

Andrew Warren brings extensive financial leadership experience to the role, having previously served as CFO at Discovery Communications, where he was instrumental in driving strategic initiatives and growing the global business footprint. He also served as CFO of STX Entertainment and the NBCU Television Group. In his current role as Strategic Advisor to the Office of the CEO at Paramount, he has worked closely with senior leadership on key financial and strategic priorities.

