Paragon Self Reports Potential Violations Related to Former CEO Gad’s Immigration and Work Authorization Status to U.S. Government Authorities

Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT), today announced that it has self-reported to the appropriate United States government agencies the potential violations of federal law related to former Chairman and CEO, Hesham Gad’s, immigration and work authorization status.

As previously disclosed, Paragon believes it may have violated federal statues that preclude businesses from knowingly employing individuals who lack valid work authorization to be employed in the United States. Today, Paragon is submitting information to the appropriate agencies detailing the circumstances surrounding Mr. Gad having the company employ him as CEO, and as CEO of SI Systems, when he was aware that such employment was illegal.

Paragon Technologies is committed to transparency and will promptly inform its shareholders should it receive any feedback from the federal agencies that requires disclosure or additional input from Paragon, or that results in penalties or fines assessed against the company.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities, including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. For additional information please visit: www.pgntgroup.com.

