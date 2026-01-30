Paradigm Development Partners Announces CAVA as Newest Restaurant Coming to Baymeadows Park

Paradigm Development Partners, LLC, the developer of Baymeadows Park, has announced that CAVA, the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, will be opening a new location within the Baymeadows Park mixed-use development on Baymeadows Road near Interstate 95.

The restaurant is expected to open in summer of 2026, further strengthening the development’s mix of nationally recognized and community-focused dining options.

Located at 9303 Baymeadows Road, Suite 101 in Jacksonville, the new CAVA will offer dine-in service, pickup, and digital ordering through the CAVA App. Planned operating hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily, with patio seating currently included in the restaurant’s design plans.

“Baymeadows Park was designed to bring together best-in-class brands that value quality, community, and thoughtful design,” said David Kight, Partner at Paradigm Development Partners. “CAVA is a perfect fit for this development, and we’re excited to welcome a brand that shares our commitment to creating places people genuinely enjoy.”

The Baymeadows Park restaurant will be one of several CAVA locations in Jacksonville, joining existing restaurants in St. Johns, Bartram Village, Mandarin, and Riverside.

With Mediterranean-inspired bowls, pitas, dips, and dressings, CAVA serves delicious food that helps people eat well and live well. These menu offerings, combined with an emphasis on hospitality and serving others, have created diverse, passionate followers who flock to new restaurant openings.

According to Scott Sheffield, Regional Director at CAVA, Jacksonville’s strong sense of community and appreciation for high-quality food make it a natural fit for the brand’s continued growth.

“Our mission is to bring heart, health, and humanity to food, and everything we do at CAVA is grounded in that spirit of generosity, to our guests, our team members, and our community,” said Sheffield. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be in Baymeadows Park and continue to grow our presence in Jacksonville.”

“Opening another location in the area feels like a natural next step, and we’re excited to continue welcoming the community to the CAVA table,” he added.

Before officially opening, CAVA plans to host a Community Day, a companywide initiative that invites neighbors to enjoy a free meal while donating to support a local nonprofit organization. CAVA will match donations up to $1,000. Since 2019, Community Day events have raised more than $600,000, primarily supporting food security initiatives nationwide. Media will be welcome to attend Community Day or Opening Day, with additional details to be shared closer to opening.

The Baymeadows Park location will feature CAVA’s “Project Soul” design approach, incorporating natural materials, warm textures, and flexible seating inspired by the Mediterranean. Each CAVA restaurant is uniquely designed to create a welcoming and community-centered experience.

CAVA’s technology strategy will also be incorporated, enhancing convenience while supporting in-person hospitality.

The new restaurant is expected to create 25 to 40 local jobs, contributing to the Baymeadows area economy.

About Baymeadows Park

Baymeadows Park is a 5.3-acre mixed-use development located on Baymeadows Road near the I-95 interchange. The development includes a mix of national and local tenants such as First Watch, Starbucks, and Marriott SpringHill Suites, along with two mixed-use retail buildings totaling approximately 15,000 square feet.

The project is developed by Paradigm Development Partners, LLC, with architecture by Roy Williams Architects, civil engineering by Kimley-Horn, and construction by Tim Young Construction.

About CAVA

CAVA is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. Our brand and our opportunity transcend the Mediterranean category to compete in the large and growing limited-service restaurant sector as well as the health and wellness food category. CAVA serves guests across gender lines, age groups, and income levels and benefits from generational tailwinds created by consumer demand for healthy living and a demographic shift towards greater ethnic diversity. We meet consumers’ desires to engage with convenient, authentic, purpose-driven brands that view food as a source of self-expression. The broad appeal of our food combined with these favorable industry trends drive our vast opportunity for continued growth.

CAVA was named the #1 Restaurant and Food Brand on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list and was also named to Forbes’ 2026 America’s Best Companies List.

For more information, visit www.cava.com or follow @cava on Instagram.

