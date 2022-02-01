Papa Johns Unveils New Design for International Restaurants

New restaurant design is inspired by the quality ingredients that have made Papa Johns so well-loved across the world

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Papa Johns today announced a new design for international restaurants that invites people to enjoy Papa Johns premium pizza together in a warm setting that brings to life the Papa Johns promise of Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.® Premium ingredients – the core of the Papa Johns experience – are highlighted throughout the new restaurant through colors, lighting and decor that showcases Papa Johns new visual brand identity. In a streamlined and flexible environment, Papa Johns team members will be equipped to more efficiently create quality food and serve it in the seamless, personalized ways that today’s customers prefer.





Following the rollout of a more modern design for Papa Johns restaurants in North America that began last year, this new design for international restaurants will elevate the Papa Johns experience across the wide range of Papa Johns restaurant formats found around the globe. Whether a particular restaurant has been built to focus on delivering pizza to customers, serving dine-in guests, or a combination of the two, Papa Johns international franchise partners are being equipped with materials and finishes that can be accommodated and tailored for each of their restaurants’ specific needs. The first restaurant constructed in the new design has opened in China’s Hubei province, and another seven locations are currently under construction or renovation across Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kenya. Following Papa Johns growth in the opening of new international restaurants across the globe and expansion into new countries, the new design represents the latest way Papa Johns is evolving the experiences of its customers and teammates as it continues on a mission to be “Hungry for Better.”

“Papa Johns growth and momentum continues to attract leading operators who are eager to bring the Papa Johns experience to new parts of the world,” said Amanda Clark, Papa John’s Chief International and Development Officer. “By reinforcing our premium position within the QSR pizza industry, this new restaurant design gives current and potential franchise partners another reason to say yes to developing with Papa Johns.”

In creating the new store design, the colors, surface materials and messaging both inside and out were artfully chosen to indulge the senses and provide visual cues that reinforce Papa Johns crafted, quality products. Colors used were inspired by Papa Johns premium ingredients and include Tangy Tomato (red), Fresh Basil (green), Fluffy Dough (off-white) and Punchy Garlic (light purple) to provide bold pops and playful accents. On the walls, customers will find artwork depicting Papa Johns new “hand drawn happiness” illustration style that reflects both the vibrancy of the Papa Johns brand as well as the hand-crafted nature of its products. Digital screens and ordering kiosks will help customers choose and customize their order in a sleek, modern and seamless experience.

To bring this new restaurant design to life, Papa Johns has begun implementing a phased approach that will gradually roll out this new experience to customers and team members as Papa Johns continues being “Hungry for Better.”

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen.

Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 47 countries and territories as of September 25, 2022. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

Contacts

Harrison Sheffield



Senior Communications Manager



Papa John’s International



[email protected]

470-751-4483