Papa Johns Introduces New Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust—The “Stuff” That Holiday Dreams Are Made Of

The latest iteration of the company’s epic stuffed crust pizza delivers a crave-worthy calzone-inspired crust unlike anything fans have tasted before, plus new Papa Bites to ring in the new year

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Papa Johns is staking its claim as the leader in stuffed crust by announcing today its all-new Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust pizza, a calzone-inspired stuffed crust that delivers crave-worthy flavors in a never-before-seen way. Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza is the latest iteration of Papa Johns Epic Stuffed Crust line of pizzas, following the popular pepperoni and garlic varieties, proving that the brand knows its “stuff” about stuffed crust.









“Papa Johns has made a name for itself in the stuffed crust game by continuing to innovate and offer new flavor combinations that deliver on the quality we’re known for,” says Kimberly Bean, Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation. “We know fans are looking for more indulgent, savory flavors and deliciously surprising textures, so we can’t wait for them to get a taste of the newest spin on the Epic Stuffed Crust they love.”

Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust features Papa Johns’ fresh, never frozen, original dough hand-stuffed with a blend of mozzarella and savory garlic-herb ricotta, for a truly epic combination of flavors that tastes like your favorite calzone. This pizza comes topped with your choice of toppings and is served with extra pizza sauce on the side for dipping.

The latest menu item is available exclusively for Papa Rewards loyalty members beginning December 18 and nationally on Tuesday, December 26, starting at just $14.99 for a one-topping pizza.

Plus, Papa Johns is ringing in the new year with the launch of Cheesy Calzone Papa Bites, delivering the mouth-watering calzone-inspired flavors in a new shareable side. Cheesy Calzone Papa Bites will be available starting January 22 for Papa Rewards loyalty members and for all fans on January 29.

To celebrate the launch, Papa Johns is giving aspiring influencers who know their stuff a first taste of the newest innovation. The company will be sharing their content on Instagram (@papajohns) for fans to follow along this holiday season.

Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust is the latest innovation from the brand this year, following other buzzworthy menu standouts—including Crispy Parm Pizza, Oreo Cookie Papa Bites, and the viral Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia.

More information about Papa Johns and its Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust can be found at papajohns.com.

*Not a Papa Rewards member yet? What are you waiting for? Join here!

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,800 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

Contacts

Michelle Philippe



michelle_philippe@papajohns.com

404 431 1767