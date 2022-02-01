Papa Johns Appoints Patrick Coelho as SVP of Development, Introducing New Role Amid Growth in the Region

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) today announced the appointment of Patrick Coelho as the Company’s first-ever Senior Vice President of Development, effective July 31, 2023. In this newly established role, Mr. Coelho will oversee North American restaurant real estate development activities, continue to advance business development goals and collaborate with senior leadership to execute the Company’s North America franchise development strategic plan. He will report to Amanda Clark, Chief International and Development Officer for Papa Johns.





“Patrick brings a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to this new role during a time of substantial growth and expansion for Papa Johns,” said Ms. Clark. “His passion for driving a culture of collaboration and his eye for process optimization will continue to strengthen our operations and unlock value for our franchise network in the North American region.”

Mr. Coelho joins Papa Johns with more than a decade of experience managing business functions ranging from finance and operations to real estate and franchise relations for global consumer brands. He most recently developed and executed an aggressive, international expansion strategy for Scooter’s Coffee after spending eight years with Restaurant Brands International, where he led efforts to reimagine and modernize Burger King’s presence in North America.

“Papa Johns is a globally recognized brand that is leading the charge when it comes to innovation in the pizza category,” said Mr. Coelho. “I’m excited to join as the first SVP of Development for North America and look forward to supporting the Company’s impressive expansion efforts. I’m eager to begin and uncover more ways to bolster this ongoing development and operational performance, while deepening relationships with our franchisees and streamlining customer experiences across the Americas.”

Mr. Coelho has served in several leadership and development roles in the restaurant industry. He holds a BSBA in Finance and Global Business from Suffolk University and completed the Program for Leadership Development in Business Administration and Management at Harvard Business School.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,700 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Part I. Item 1A. – Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2022. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

