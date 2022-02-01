Papa Johns Announces Executive Appointments

Amanda Clark named Chief Operating Officer for International; Chief Restaurant Officer Joe Sieve adding North American development responsibilities

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns” or “Company”) announced updates to its executive leadership team. Amanda Clark will transition from her role as Chief International and Development Officer to become Chief Operating Officer, International, focusing on the operations and development of the Papa Johns footprint in international markets. Chief Restaurant Officer Joe Sieve will assume North American development responsibilities. He will also continue to oversee corporate and franchise restaurant operations in North America.





“With operations in approximately 50 countries and territories, our continued international expansion is critical to the future of Papa Johns,” said Papa Johns President and CEO Rob Lynch. “We continue to make strategic investments across our international organization and infrastructure. Amanda’s focus on executing this work and driving profitable expansion will greatly benefit our international franchisees. Our ultimate goal is to become the QSR pizza brand of choice for international franchisees.”

“Since Joe joined Papa Johns last year, he and his team have significantly improved our restaurant operations. The results of these operational efficiencies have been evident in the recent comp growth and margin improvement across our domestic system. His more than 25 years of restaurant operations and development experience with other leading franchise restaurant brands will help Papa Johns accelerate our North America growth ambitions.”

Ms. Clark and Mr. Sieve’s new appointments are effective as of Sep. 18, 2023.

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,700 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories.

Certain matters discussed in this press release and other Company communications that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the use of words such as “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “will,” “forecast,” “outlook”, “plan,” “project,” or similar words identify forward-looking statements that we intend to be included within the safe harbor protections provided by the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include or may relate to projections or guidance concerning business performance, revenue, earnings, cash flow, earnings per share, share repurchases, the current economic environment, commodity and labor costs, currency fluctuations, profit margins, net unit growth, unit level performance, capital expenditures, restaurant and franchise development, labor shortages, labor cost increases, inflation, royalty relief, franchisee support, the effectiveness of our menu innovations and other business initiatives, investments in product and digital innovation, marketing efforts and investments, liquidity, compliance with debt covenants, impairments, strategic decisions and actions, dividends, effective tax rates, regulatory changes and impacts, investments in the UK market, adoption of new accounting standards, and other financial and operational measures. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Our forward-looking statements are based on our assumptions which are based on currently available information. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to risks related to: deteriorating economic conditions in the U.S. and international markets, including the United Kingdom; labor shortages at Company and/or franchised stores and our quality control centers; increases in labor costs, commodity costs or sustained higher other operating costs, including as a result of supply chain disruption, inflation or climate change; the potential for delayed new store openings, both domestically and internationally, or lower net unit development due to changing circumstances outside of our control; the increased risk of phishing, ransomware and other cyber-attacks; risks and disruptions to the global economy and our business related to the conflict in Ukraine and other international conflicts; risks related to a possible economic recession or downturn that could reduce consumer spending or demand; and continuing risks related to outbreak of COVID-19 and other health crises. These and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are involved in our forward-looking statements are discussed in detail in “Part I. Item 1A. – Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2022 as updated by those included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 25, 2023. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

