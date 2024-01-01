Panasonic Unveils New KAIROS HDMI Boards and AV Processor Ahead of InfoComm 2025

New HDMI input/output boards for KAIROS and AV Processor deliver smarter, more flexible audio and video production for modern environments

Expanded KAIROS Flexibility with HDMI Boards

The new HDMI Input Board AT-KC20M2G and HDMI Output Board AT-KC20M3G are designed to work seamlessly with the Kairos Core 200/2000 (AT-KC200/200L1/2000/2000S1) mainframes. Supporting up to HDMI 2.1, the boards enable more versatile live production without the need for external conversion, simplifying system integration for AV professionals.

Available via a software upgrade to version 2.0 (Q4 CY2025), these boards expand I/O options and streamline mixed HDMI/SDI workflows, enhancing adaptability for diverse live production environments.

WR-AV800 AV Processor Elevates Hybrid Classrooms and Conference Spaces

Making its InfoComm debut, the new WR-AV800 AV Processor is designed to optimize communication across physical and virtual spaces. Supporting up to four ceiling microphones and eight PTZ cameras, the processor seamlessly connects in-room and remote participants with high-quality, intuitive AV performance.

Key features include:

Intelligent speaker tracking using integrated PTZ camera and wireless mic systems

Beam focus audio for accurate voice pickup without preset mic zones

AV Bridge support with video and audio I/O via a single USB cable

Integration with Panasonic’s Media Production Suite, utilizing the Video Mixer plugin*1 for software-based switching and tracking workflows

Together with Panasonic’s WX-AM800 Ceiling Array Microphone, the AV Processor solves common hybrid meeting challenges like audio feedback, poor clarity, and difficulty identifying speakers, making it an ideal solution for enterprise and education environments embracing flexible communication.

“These new HDMI boards and AV system upgrades reflect our commitment to building flexible, intelligent production ecosystems,” said Peyton Thomas, Product Manager at Panasonic. “We’re giving professionals the tools they need to deliver world-class video and audio experiences in an increasingly hybrid world.”

Advanced Imaging with LED-Optimized Color

Panasonic continues to lead in color accuracy with imaging optimized for LED display environments. The AW-UE160 was the company’s first PTZ camera to incorporate this innovation, minimizing the need for expert shading even under complex lighting. Now, Panasonic brings this same LED-optimized mosaic color filter technology to its newest flagship studio camera, the AK-UCX100. The UCX100 not only features Panasonic’s highest resolution broadcast imager to date but also delivers the most moiré-resistant performance*2 yet – essential for venues with large LED video walls.

Together, the UCX100 and UE160 provide a powerful solution for high-performance capture in arenas, concert halls, and broadcast studios, combining uncompromised image quality with ease of use.

*1 : This feature will be implemented in version 2 of Video Mixer. Please refer to the product webpage for information on availability.

*2: An HD optical low-pass filter can be added to the FX filter slot as paid option

