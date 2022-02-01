PairedWorld Foundation Unveils World’s First Blockchain-Powered Ecosystem That Facilitates And Rewards In-Real-Life Social Connections

Agoria, NFC, Satoshi Island, Superchief Gallery & 25K Web3 Users, Supported by Leading Academics, Join PairedWorld in Harnessing the Power of Emerging Technology For Positive Social Impact

ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PairedWorld Foundation, a visionary initiative that facilitates and incentivizes social connection IRL using emerging technology, today announces the launch of its blockchain-powered ecosystem with an innovative 4-token design and a mobile application as its core tools. By incorporating approximately 80,000 NFTs from existing communities and collections, PairedWorld has whitelisted its first 25,000 unique Web3 users through partnerships with nine founding communities spanning Web3, art, music, media, and events, including: Accelerate Art, Agoria, ModaDAO, Non Fungible Conference, Party Degens, Satoshi Island, Superchief Gallery, Synthopia, and WINK (Women I Need To Know).





PairedWorld’s app, currently available on iOS, enables users to connect with others through various in-real-life gatherings that are scheduled in-app and initiated by community members. Participating in these gatherings – which range from intimate get-togethers to structured events – allows users to authentically form and grow their social connections while simultaneously earning rewards for participating and cementing their reputation within the ecosystem.

The first gathering PairedWorld users will be able to attend and earn rewards is a Korea Blockchain Week side event co-hosted by PairedWorld and Superchief on September 7 at Sky Kingdom in Seoul. In addition to the main event in Korea, PairedWorld will simultaneously connect communities worldwide on September 7 through gatherings at Web3 galleries globally in a unique collective experience featuring livestreams from Korea, live talks with experts on the importance of social connections, and the opportunity to meet community members IRL. Event locations include NOX Gallery in Tokyo; IHAM Gallery in Paris; Unpaired Gallery in Zug, Switzerland; and Superchief Galleries in Los Angeles and New York City. For more information, visit the event website.

Those in attendance who are not already part of the PairedWorld ecosystem will have the opportunity to claim a Soulbound token and start earning rewards on the app during this global kickoff event. Those not in attendance, but part of the PairedWorld ecosystem, will be also able to organise and host local gatherings, meet-ups, or any other type of events, connected or not to the launch event.

“Meeting in real life is essential because IRL is where we fall in love – with ideas, experiences and each other,” said Edward Zipco, Founder of Superchief. “It exposes us to culture beyond the edges of the screen, and allows for random encounters beyond the control of the algorithm. And it reminds us that we are alive, and are surrounded by people who are also alive, and that when within the same space, we can find more meaningful ways to be alive together.”

PairedWorld’s ecosystem is shaped by a collective that includes leading experts in the fields of neuroscience, psychology, and blockchain and draws profound insights from research and studies conducted by prestigious institutions, including Harvard’s renowned “Study of Adult Development: Relationships, Resilience, and Happiness.“. Studies show that building and nurturing strong relationships is the best way to live a happy, healthy life – and the PairedWorld Foundation is using that data paired with blockchain technology to catalyze essential relationship building.

“At a time when people are spending more and more time alone, and much of our interaction is at a distance, we need to get out of our comfort zone or simply make time in our busy schedules to connect in person,” said Prof. Dr. Julianne Holt-Lunstad, Director of the Social Neuroscience Lab at BYU and PairedWorld advisor. “Connecting with others is one of the most powerful ways to live a happier, healthier, and longer life.”

PairedWorld’s ecosystem went live with nine founding partner communities. With the official launch of the app, other communities are now able to apply to be a part of the ecosystem. The PairedWorld Foundation aims to encourage the formation of new social relationships within and across communities by providing incentives and rewards for in-person gatherings. These incentives are facilitated through a unique four-token design as the core of its rewards mechanism and its native mobile app.

“At PairedWorld, we believe in the profound impact of social connections on happiness and well-being,” stated Raluca Cherciu, President of the Board at PairedWorld Foundation. “Our ecosystem launch and the integration of our first community partners mark a pivotal step in demonstrating that blockchain technology can be harnessed for positive social impact. PairedWorld isn’t just a platform; it’s an embodiment of values. It signifies a departure from superficial encounters and a return to meaningful relationships.”

A multi-chain initiative, PairedWorld’s multi-community token ecosystem works by first evaluating partner community members’ connection to and reputation within its community and distributing Soulbound tokens accordingly. Soulbound tokens (EIP-6239), an immutable identity and reputation system, dictate how many Ticket Tokens (ERC-1155) are issued to each member on a regular basis. Ticket Tokens are then used to create or attend in-person events, both of which earn users a reward – the $PAIRED token (ERC-20) – which can be traded for other cryptocurrencies and fiat. While this model gives people a financial incentive to create in-person gatherings, it also fosters genuine intra-community and cross-community friendships tied to mutual interests, laying the foundation for long-term membership and engagement.

For more information about PairedWorld or to get in touch with the team, visit Paired.world.

