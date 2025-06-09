Pactum Secures $54 Million in Series C Funding to Scale Agentic AI in Procurement

Pactum, a leading Agentic AI platform for enterprise procurement, today announces its Series C fundraise of $54 million. This round, led by global software investor Insight Partners, brings the company’s total funding to date to more than $100 million and will help bolster enterprise procurement with Agentic AI solutions that work alongside humans to negotiate and close supplier deals at scale.

This investment follows Pactum’s most successful year to date, marked by impressive achievements across multiple areas. Its platform saw a 489% increase in spend handled by its AI agents, a 2.5x boost in annual recurring revenue, and the addition of over 25 new Global 2000 customers, including Honeywell, Novartis, and Tetra Pak.

Pactum has empowered over 50 large enterprises including Walmart, Veritiv, Suez, Linde Group, Global Industrial, Mediclinic, Vallen, and Otto with AI agents to deliver savings autonomously with their suppliers. The largest of these deals was valued at $140.5 million, while the fastest deal was entirely negotiated and signed by Pactum’s AI agents in just 87 seconds. Pactum is redefining what is possible in enterprise procurement.

“This funding represents a significant milestone in our journey,” commented Kaspar Korjus, CEO at Pactum. “It enables us to accelerate the transformation of procurement by empowering professionals to work alongside AI Agents, freeing up teams to focus on more strategic and meaningful work. With this investment, we can scale our market reach and grow our portfolio of AI agents with new innovations that benefit organizations looking to transform procurement operations into a competitive advantage.”

Josh Zelman, Managing Director at Insight Partners concluded, “Pactum has demonstrated substantial growth, with its differentiated position in the market and impressive capabilities to automate end-to-end procurement processes through AI agents. The company is committed to driving greater value for its customers and helping them execute autonomous savings at scale. We look forward to partnering with the team on Pactum’s ongoing growth and solution evolution.” As part of the investment, Zelman will join Pactum’s board of directors.

Since 2019, Pactum has been leading the agentic AI transformation in procurement, empowering Chief Procurement Officers to add AI agents working alongside humans. Agents work around the clock with autonomy and authority to find negotiation opportunities and close supplier deals at scale. Pactum agents are trusted by over 50 of the world’s largest enterprises, delivering measurable value and enabling agility for procurement operations.

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight’s mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

