Pacer ETFs Announces Fee Reduction on Four Funds

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BULD—Pacer ETFs (“Pacer”), the leading U.S. issuer in free cash flow ETFs*, announces the reduction of fees across four of its ETFs effective as of August 1, 2025. The following funds have had their management fees reduced from 0.60% to 0.49%:





Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK): A strategy that aims to offer investors exposure to globally listed stocks and depositary receipts of data and digital revolution companies.

Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF (FOWF): A strategy in the firm’s Custom Series that aims to provide capital appreciation over time by tracking companies supporting critical emerging defense technologies in the U.S. and its allied nations.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS): Which seeks to offer investors exposure to globally listed companies and depositary receipts that generate the majority of their revenue from online gambling, video game development or eSports.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD): An ETF that aims to offer investors exposure to globally listed companies and depositary receipts that generate at least 50% of their revenues from robotics and manufacturing automation, 3D printing or computer aided design.

Performance

Data as of 6/30/25 1 Month 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Year Since Fund



Inception TRFK



Inception: 6/8/22 NAV 14.42% 32.40% 16.94% 30.40% 38.45% 32.38% Mkt 14.70% 32.97% 17.10% 30.41% 38.49% 32.51% FOWF



Inception: 12/17/24 NAV 4.70% 15.94% 20.17% N/A N/A 17.67% Mkt 4.79% 15.92% 20.18% N/A N/A 17.89% ODDS



Inception: 4/8/22 NAV 10.52% 27.02% 26.33% 47.99% 25.23% 16.83% Mkt 11.55% 27.58% 26.48% 50.45% 25.57% 17.22% BULD



Inception: 5/4/22 NAV 8.61% 16.01% 7.27% 2.37% 10.39% 3.87% Mkt 9.15% 15.95% 8.18% 2.90% 10.61% 4.06%

Source: US Bank. Total expenses for TRFK, FOWF and BULD: 0.60%. Total expenses for ODDS: 0.62% Estimated for the current fiscal year. The total expenses include 0.60% Management Fees and 0.02% Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses. Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses(“AFFE”) are the indirect costs of investing in other investment companies. Performance quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so shares may be worth more or less when redeemed or sold. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Visit www.paceretfs.com for the most recent month-end performance. Index returns are for illustrative purposes only. Index performance does not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. You cannot invest directly in an index. NAV (net asset value) is the value of one share of the Fund calculated daily. The NAV return is based on the NAV of the Fund. It may not reflect the actual return for the investor. Market Price (Mkt) is the price investors can buy and sell ETF shares for in the stock market and is used to calculate market return. It is based on the price at the listed exchange market close.

“As investors and advisors continue to find value in our strategy-driven, thematic-based ETFs, lowering fees on these innovative strategies reflects our dedication to making them even more accessible,” says Sean O’Hara President of Pacer ETFs.

*Source: Bloomberg. Number one in net flows across free cash flow-based ETFs in the U.S. from 12/31/23-12/31/24.

About Pacer ETFs

Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 55 ETFs and over $40 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2025). Pacer ETFs is focused on addressing investors’ needs through its multiple fund families including, the Pacer Trendpilot® Series, Pacer Cash Cows ETF™ Series, Pacer Custom ETF Series, Pacer Leaders ETF Series, Pacer Factor ETF Series and Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series.

Disclosures

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUNDS’ INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS. A COPY MAY BE OBTAINED BY VISITING www.paceretfs.com OR CALLING 1-877-337-0500. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.

An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Pacer ETF shares may be bought and sold on an exchange through a brokerage account. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for ETF shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with this fund are detailed in the prospectus and could include factors such as aerospace and defense industry risk, artificial intelligence companies risk, associated risks of data and digital revolution companies, biotechnology company risk, calculation methodology risk, concentration in digital entertainment companies risk, concentration in robotics and 3D printing companies risk, currency exchange rate risk, depositary receipt risk, emerging technologies risk, equity market risk, ETF risks, foreign securities risk, geographic concentration risk, index provider risk, international operations risk, large capitalization investing risk, limited operating history or new fund risk, market capitalization risk, non-diversification risk, other investment companies risk, passive investment risk, quantum computing and machine learning investment risk, sector risk, tracking error risk, and/or special risks of exchange-traded funds.

© 2025, Pacer Financial, Inc., All rights reserved.

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED



Distributor: Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Trevor Davis



Gregory FCA for Pacer ETFs



215-475-5931



trevor@gregoryfca.com

Company Contact:



Ashlee Thomson for Pacer ETFs



610-981-6214



ashlee.thomson@pacerfinancial.com