PAC-MAN’s Legacy Lights Up Your Retro Gaming Desktop Setup: Govee and Bandai Namco Release Limited Edition Govee Gaming Pixel Light

Celebrating PAC-MAN’s 45th Anniversary, this collaboration fuses iconic gaming with AI-powered pixel art for today’s retro-loving gamers

The perfect stocking stuffer for Christmas – the limited edition PAC-MAN Govee Gaming Pixel Light is available from October 27

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Govee , a global leader in smart lighting innovations, today announced an exciting new partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., the legendary creator of the iconic PAC-MAN™ game. This collaboration introduces the co-branded, limited edition Govee Gaming Pixel Light , which seamlessly blends classic gaming fun with cutting-edge smart lighting technology, in celebration of PAC-MAN’s 45th anniversary.



The new Govee Gaming Pixel Light

, featuring exclusive packaging and dynamic PAC-MAN-inspired lighting effects, brings the beloved PAC-MAN universe directly into gamers’ homes to elevate their at-home set-ups. Users can immerse themselves in the vibrant world of PAC-MAN, complete with all four iconic Ghosts – Blinky, Inky, Pinky, and Clyde – displayed in six unique pixel art effects. The exclusively designed packaging even transforms into an arcade-style PAC-MAN memento, perfect for decorating any gaming desk.

“At Govee, we are constantly seeking new ways to enhance the user experience and bring beloved worlds to life through light,” said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. “Partnering with Bandai Namco to celebrate PAC-MAN’s 45th anniversary with the Govee Gaming Pixel Light is a dream come true for gamers, especially those who love retro games. This product isn’t just about illumination; it’s about blending iconic retro gaming with modern AI-powered pixel art, offering a truly unique and immersive journey into the heart of gaming nostalgia.”

Crystal Clear Display Redefine the Pixel Art Experience

The Govee Gaming Pixel Light delivers a new standard for pixel art displays with its crystal-clear quality, uniform brightness, and exceptional clarity, powered by Govee’s advanced LED technology. The pixel screen has earned the TÜV Rheinland flicker-free certification, ensuring a comfortable visual experience even during extended use.

Choose from over 150 preset scene modes, from static pixel art to dynamic GIFs, all at 30fps. Customize the dashboard display to include weather forecasts, and practical widgets like stopwatches and countdowns.

Limitless DIY Creativity with AI Lighting Bot Integration

The Govee Gaming Pixel Light Levels Up creativity, thanks to the Govee Home app that provides an intuitive interface with multiple editing tools, allowing users to import GIFs and images, and perform multi-layer animation editing.

As the industry’s first AI-powered pixel light, it integrates AI Lighting Bot technology, enabling users to instantly generate stunning pixel art and access an extensive library of materials. This revolutionary feature empowers both beginners and experts to craft their unique pixel art worlds and seamlessly sync with other Govee devices for immersive, AI-driven environments.

Power-Up Your Play Space: Iconic Design for Tabletop & Game Rooms

Designed with retro-loving gamers in mind, the Govee Gaming Pixel Light features a sleek, mechanical aesthetic that complements any gaming desk set-up. With versatile installation options for wall-mounting or desktop display, users can choose from over 20 preset gaming pixel animations to create the ultimate immersive atmosphere.

For an even deeper dive into gameplay, the Govee Gaming Pixel Light can connect with the Govee HDMI 2.1 Sync Box via the Govee App to create an immersive DreamView gaming experience, capturing game visuals in real-time.

Instant Play: Seamless Setup & Smart Control at Your Fingertips

The Govee Gaming Pixel Light is equipped with smart control features and supports various platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, enhancing compatibility and intelligence. Users can effortlessly control the lights through voice commands or automation scenes, enjoying a truly smarter home gaming experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Limited Edition Govee Gaming Pixel Light will be available starting October 27, 2025 at Govee.com and Amazon . It will be priced at $139.99.

For PAC-MAN news and updates, please follow the official PAC-MAN channels: TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@pacman , X at www.x.com/officialpacman, Instagram at www.instagram.com/officialpacman , YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/PACMANofficial, Facebook at www.facebook.com/pacman, and Discord at www.discord.gg/pacman . For information on Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., please visit www.bandainamcoent.com.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee’s smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional – transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that users should “Life is Colorful” and push the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design, and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com .

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry’s beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA™, TEKKEN™, SOULCALIBUR™, and ACE COMBAT™, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com.

PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

