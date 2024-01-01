OXMIQ Labs and AM Intelligence Labs Partner to Architect One of the World’s Largest Renewable-Powered AI Compute Platforms

Optimizing from photons to outcomes. Powered by 100% renewable energy.

CAMPBELL, Calif. and HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–OXMIQ Labs (“OXMIQ”), the GPU architecture and AI technology company founded by Raja Koduri, today announced a strategic technology partnership with AM Intelligence Labs, a business division of AM Group, to provide data center and system infrastructure advisory for AM Intelligence Labs’ 2 GW AI Compute Capability by 2030 with initial 1 GW AI Compute Hub in Uttar Pradesh, India.









AM Intelligence Labs is a strategic business division of AM Group, parent of Greenko, India’s largest green energy producer with 50 GW of renewable capacity across solar, wind, and hydro, backed by 100 GWh of intelligent energy storage and supplying approximately 2% of India’s total power. Energy is owned, operated, and carbon-free priced at 50–70% below conventional data center power costs.

India is a rapidly changing center of demand in the global AI economy. Driven by its massive developer ecosystem, digital economy, and rapidly expanding enterprise adoption of AI, the country is emerging as the world’s second-largest market for AI usage and token consumption.

AM Group has commenced development of its flagship AI infrastructure initiative, with Phase 1 of the Noida Compute Hub now in active execution. Bringing the initial compute capacity online by the end of 2027 will be a key milestone as the Group builds one of the world’s largest renewable-powered AI compute platforms. OXMIQ is working closely with AM Group to optimize system architecture, infrastructure design, and modular execution delivery to ensure the platform is deployed at speed while achieving best-in-class efficiency and scale.

Under the partnership, OXMIQ will serve as the architecture and engineering partner for the compute platform, working with AM Intelligence Labs to design the systems architecture, hardware roadmap, and supply chain strategy that will underpin the facility. OXMIQ brings deep expertise spanning the entire compute stack, from transistor-level GPU architecture and advanced packaging through rack-scale systems, high-performance interconnects, and the orchestration software required to operate AI workloads at massive scale. Together, the partnership delivers end-to-end optimization from photons to outcomes, ultimately making zettascale economics accessible to everyone.

AM Group is developing the 1 GW AI High Performance Compute Hub in Noida as a fully vertically integrated platform spanning owned carbon-free power generation, advanced data center infrastructure, high-performance accelerators, a complete software stack, applications, and flexible consumption models ranging from AI Pods-as-a-Service to Tokens-as-a-Service.

OXMIQ’s deep expertise across the compute stack enables the platform to be architected for end-to-end optimization from photons to tokens. Every layer, from renewable energy generation through data center architecture, liquid cooling, interconnect topology, accelerator selection, and workload orchestration, will be engineered as a unified system. This integrated approach unlocks industry-leading electrons-to-tokens economics, delivering dramatically lower-cost AI compute at gigawatt scale.

Leadership Perspectives

“AM Intelligence Labs is the ideal partner for OXMIQ. They have solved the hardest constraint in large-scale AI infrastructure: access to reliable, carbon-free power at global scale. Our team has spent decades building silicon, systems, and software that power the world’s most advanced computing platforms. Bringing that expertise into AM Intelligence Labs’ infrastructure from the first architectural decisions means every rack, every interconnect, every storage and cooling system is designed around the workloads and economics required for the AI era.”

— Raja Koduri, Founder and CEO, OXMIQ Labs

“OXMIQ gives AM Intelligence Labs access to some of the deepest hardware and systems expertise in the industry. Their team’s experience across leading Silicon Valley companies is exactly what we need to architect infrastructure that can compete globally. Together we are laying the foundation for AM Intelligence Labs to become a full-stack AI compute platform.”

— Anil Chalamalasetty, Group Chairman, AM Group

About OXMIQ Labs

OXMIQ Labs, headquartered in Campbell, California, is a GPU architecture and AI technology company founded by Raja Koduri, whose career spans leadership at Apple, AMD, Intel, and ATI Technologies. OXMIQ delivers licensable chiplet-based AI hardware and software solutions built for the age of inference. OxCapsule and OxPython deliver immediate optimization across heterogeneous hardware, while OxCore and OxQuilt provide the chiplet-native roadmap to zettascale efficiency. For more information: www.oxmiq.ai

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Specific projects and deployments will be subject to definitive agreements.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

OXMIQ Labs: press@oxmiq.ai