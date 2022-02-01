OWC Announces the First Public Beta for MacDrive 11 Pro

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#crossplatform—OWC®, a leading customer-focused creator of innovative solutions that have enabled individuals, businesses, content professionals, and educators to get maximum usefulness from their technology investment for over 30 years, announces the first public beta of MacDrive 11 Pro for Windows, software that enables read and write access of Mac-formatted disks in Windows.

The all-new version of MacDrive has been updated from top to bottom, featuring a new look, and for the first time, full APFS support for Windows.

The OWC Windows software team has developed the most complete implementation of APFS support in Windows including full read and write support for APFS, HFS+ and HFS disks, as well as APFS-specific features like crash protection, snapshot mounting, and APFS formatting.

This is the most complete support of APFS you will find for Windows.

New APFS Features

Full read and write support for APFS disks

APFS crash protection

Support multi-volume APFS disks

Mount any snapshot on APFS volumes

APFS formatting

Read and write files that are included in snapshots

MacDrive 11 Pro is the most powerful, most complete, most trusted solution for accessing Mac disks in Windows. No other single software offers full access and management of APFS, HFS+, and HFS disks.

By joining the public beta, you can help shape MacDrive 11 Pro by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think. The feedback provided will help our QA teams locate potential issues and make the final product even better.

We encourage you to try the MacDrive 11 Pro Public Beta. Visit MacDrive.com to sign up for the beta.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is committed to supporting and inspiring the imagination of Mac and PC enthusiasts worldwide through sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service, and American design. An entire spectrum of easy and powerful upgrade and expansion possibilities await with Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits. All are backed with step-by-step videos and a global support team. Our dedication to excellence and sustainable innovation extends beyond our day-to-day business and into the community. We strive for zero waste, both environmentally and strategically. We have a long-term outlook on everything we do and believe in making a better world. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, OWC provides the speed to create and the capacity to dream.

