OWC Announces 2-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe Network Adapter Expansion Card

Dual Ports Add Blazing-Fast Performance to Mac, PC, or Shared Storage Solutions

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OWC® – the leading end-to-end ecosystem solution of computer hardware, accessories, and software for both consumers and professionals – today announced the all-new 2-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe Network Adapter Expansion Card. Whether users need connectivity for high bandwidth workstations or need to move large resolution (up to 8K) files without dropped frames, the new OWC 2-Port 10G Ethernet PCIe Network Adapter is focused on eliminating bottlenecks and keeping data flowing to any mission-critical project.

Double the Opportunities

Like all OWC products, the 2-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe Network Adapter Expansion Card is a solution designed to solve hassles throughout the creative process, expanding data streams and opening a new world of access and storage options:

Ideal for OWC Jellyfish workflows. Connect one 10G Port to an OWC Jellyfish or another 10G NAS array for the best collaborative editing experience while using the second 10G Port for super-fast local network file sharing and communication.

Pair the OWC 2-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe Network Adapter with a PCIe expansion chassis like the OWC Mercury Helios 3S or in-storage solutions like the OWC ThunderBay Flex 8 or Flex 1U4 to give any Thunderbolt-equipped workflow a power boost.

Built-in AVB (Audio Video Bridging) support for audio and video interfaces enables the highest quality audio and video streams to be sent and received while also being connected to a high-performance shared storage NAS like the OWC Jupiter Callisto.

Dual ports can be used together for performance, redundancy, or load balancing.

Save and Share Up To 10x Faster

Designed to work with existing cable infrastructures ranging from Cat 5 to Cat 7, the OWC 2-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe Network Adapter supports auto-negotiation of 10Gb/s, 5Gb/s, 2.5Gb/s, 1Gb/s, 100Mb/s, and 10Mb/s BASE-T Ethernet standards. Users can download, share and save files at over 900MB/s per port, real-world tested speed. That’s up to 10x faster than standard Ethernet to help beat project deadlines and keep them under budget.

For video editors, creative pros, musicians or gamers, the 10G network interface card (NIC) will deliver blazing-fast transfer speeds with signal reliability, stability and security wherever users work or play.

OWC 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe Network Adapter Features

Ultra-fast: over 900MB/s per port, real-world tested transfer speed for large file transfers, video editing, and live-streaming gaming sessions

over 900MB/s per port, real-world tested transfer speed for large file transfers, video editing, and live-streaming gaming sessions Versatile: use internally with PCIe slot equipped Mac Pro and Windows computers or externally with the OWC ThunderBay Flex 8, ThunderBay Flex 1U4, or Mercury Helios 3S

use internally with PCIe slot equipped Mac Pro and Windows computers or externally with the OWC ThunderBay Flex 8, ThunderBay Flex 1U4, or Mercury Helios 3S Easy integration: utilize existing Cat7 or Cat6a cabling up to 100-meter for full 10Gb speed or up to 5Gb speed for existing Cat6 and Cat5e cabling

utilize existing Cat7 or Cat6a cabling up to 100-meter for full 10Gb speed or up to 5Gb speed for existing Cat6 and Cat5e cabling Cost-effective: 2.5GBASE-T and 5GBASE-T technology (formerly NBASE-T) provides up to 500% faster performance with existing cabling

2.5GBASE-T and 5GBASE-T technology (formerly NBASE-T) provides up to 500% faster performance with existing cabling Smart: supports auto-negotiation for 10Gb/s, 5Gb/s, 2.5Gb/s, 1Gb/s, 100Mb/s, and 10Mb/s BASE-T Ethernet standards

supports auto-negotiation for 10Gb/s, 5Gb/s, 2.5Gb/s, 1Gb/s, 100Mb/s, and 10Mb/s BASE-T Ethernet standards AVB ready: perfect for use in pro audio and video applications where precise time-synchronized data streams is critical

perfect for use in pro audio and video applications where precise time-synchronized data streams is critical Jumbo Frame ready: dramatically reduce network transactions and use less bandwidth with up to 16KB jumbo frames

dramatically reduce network transactions and use less bandwidth with up to 16KB jumbo frames Advanced: IP, TCP, UDPO checksum and Large Send offload processes ensure highest CPU performance when large file transfers or high I/O operations occur

IP, TCP, UDPO checksum and Large Send offload processes ensure highest CPU performance when large file transfers or high I/O operations occur Dependable: Quality of Service (QoS) technology ensures priority applications and processes will deliver highest performance during limited network capacity

Quality of Service (QoS) technology ensures priority applications and processes will deliver highest performance during limited network capacity Accessible: Wake-on-LAN (WoL) ready for remote access of a home or work computer

Wake-on-LAN (WoL) ready for remote access of a home or work computer Compatible: works with Mac, Windows, and Linux

works with Mac, Windows, and Linux Energy efficient: supports IEEE 802.3az for low computer bus power and cool operation

supports IEEE 802.3az for low computer bus power and cool operation 1 Year OWC Limited Warranty

The Complete Lineup of OWC 10G Ethernet Connectivity Solutions

When it comes to 10G Ethernet, the OWC lineup of solutions is ready to handle high bandwidth needs. If only a single port is needed the OWC 1-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe Network Adapter or the external OWC Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter are perfect single high speed connections. For the ultimate in connectivity and expansion, the OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock has 10G connectivity, in addition to CFexpress and SD card readers, (2) Thunderbolt ports, (1) USB-C port, and (3) USB-A ports.

Pricing & Availability

The OWC 2-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe Network Adapter is available now for $299.99 on MacSales.com. For more information, please visit www.owc.com or www.MacSales.com.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to providing Mac and PC enthusiasts with reliable solutions for computer hardware, accessories and software at both the consumer and professional levels. In opposition to our disposable world, OWC’s products are intended to serve as the life-extending foundation of personal and/or professional digital life, from capture to completion, enabling users to maximize their technology investments. The company has extended its quality, long-term solutions for creative professionals to serving enterprises, small businesses and education administration. OWC’s award-winning team of technologists, engineers, creatives and professionals have a passion for improving both technology and the world. Learn more at www.owc.com.

Contacts

Nicole Brief



[email protected]