Ovation Science Expands with Planet 13 into Florida

Expanded License Agreement Brings Ovation’s Science-Based Topicals to Largest Medical Cannabis Market in the USA

Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT)(OTC:OVATF) (“Ovation” or the “Company”), today announced an expanded license agreement with Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNH) (“Planet 13”) to bring its patented Invisicare® topical and transdermal cannabis products to the Florida market. The agreement will make Ovation’s science-backed topical products available across Planet 13’s extensive network of 33 Florida dispensary locations, building on the companies’ on-going successful collaboration with Planet 13 in Nevada where Ovation’s topicals have achieved top sales rankings statewide.

Florida, a medical cannabis market with almost one million registered patients, is projected to exceed $2.5 billion in cannabis sales in 2025. According to Headset.io, Florida is the largest medical cannabis market in the US and has the highest sales of topicals in the country. Florida’s unique regulations require dispensaries to exclusively sell their own manufactured products, eliminating traditional wholesale distribution channels. This makes Planet 13’s significant and expanding retail footprint of 33 dispensaries particularly valuable for market entry. The broad appeal of Ovation’s topical products satisfies the widespread consumer demand for solutions to assist with everything from everyday aches, stress relief, evening relaxation and bedtime wind-down routines to workout recovery.

“Planet 13’s comprehensive Florida presence creates an ideal platform for our topical products,” said Terry Howlett, Ovation’s President. “Their success with our products in Nevada demonstrates the market demand for effective, science-based solutions. Our products will be sold exclusively under Planet 13’s brand across all Florida locations, providing immediate market access for Ovation’s proprietary formulations. We know customers in Florida will be excited to see proven, effective, science-based topicals that work for multiple conditions.” He added, “Ovation will earn royalty income from Planet 13’s sales now in both Nevada and Florida under this expanded license agreement, positively impacting our financial results and creating value for our shareholders.”

“Our experience with Ovation’s topicals in Nevada has been excellent and we are excited to expand into Florida with these products. We will be launching our branded topical line shortly, expanding our brand presence and satisfying an unmet need for exceptional topicals in Florida,” said Lee Fraser, Chief Administrative Officer of Planet 13. “This partnership with Ovation marks an important revenue generating opportunity, optimizes our Florida production facility, and enhances our gross margins.”

Proven Technology Platform

Ovation’s competitive advantage centers on its patented Invisicare® skin delivery system, developed through over two decades of pharmaceutical research. Laboratory testing demonstrated dramatically superior bioavailability compared to leading competitors – with Ovation’s formulations achieving 82% cannabinoid penetration versus less than 2% for competing transdermal products tested. This proves substantially more CBD, THC and other cannabinoids are effectively delivered to and through the skin using Ovation’s Invisicare technology, ensuring consumers receive maximum therapeutic benefit.

Growth Trajectory

The Florida launch with Planet 13 represents Ovation’s third active market, joining existing states: Nevada (Planet 13) and Pennsylvania (PA Options for Wellness). Additional 2025 expansions are planned with licensees in Missouri and Canada, and other potential states, positioning the Company for accelerated revenue growth across multiple regulated jurisdictions. Ovation continues to seek growth opportunities in other legal markets both in the USA and internationally.

Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation’s largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint. Planet 13’s mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13’s shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit Planet13.com.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary; Ovation Science USA Inc., is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal CBD/THC and other cannabinoid products which are out-licensed and also distributed under Ovation’s own brands; ARLO CBD Beauty and InVibe® MD (“wellness” line); all powered by its patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. Invisicare enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents and proprietary formulations which cannot be duplicated. With over 20 years of pharmaceutical drug delivery experience, Ovation’s management and science team have created a unique pipeline of proprietary medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty formulas. Ovation earns revenues from royalties on licensees’ sales and the sale of Invisicare, along with revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, Canada and Las Vegas, USA.

Stock symbols: CSE:OVAT and OTC:OVATF

Websites: CORPORATE: www.ovationscience.com

WELLNESS: www.invibemd.com BEAUTY: www.arlocbdbeauty.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular there is no assurance of sales and acceptance of its products in any of the state or country cited, continued sales in dispensaries or in retail markets or expansion to other states or countries. There are no guarantees of future performance or changes to regulations. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.’s control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Ovation disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information to reflect future results, events or circumstances, except as required by law.

