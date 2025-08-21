OUTFRONT Partners with Bay Area Host Committee to Unlock Next-Level Brand Experiences for Super Bowl LX and World Cup in 2026

Exclusive Partnership Brings Unmatched Brand Visibility to the World’s Biggest Events

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) has partnered with the Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC) to turn Super Bowl LX and the World Cup into unparalleled marketing opportunities for brands, leveraging access to large-scale and impactful out of home (OOH) media and new experiential activations customized for these events and for the Bay Area market.

For the first time in history, the two biggest global sporting events will take place in the same region, in the same calendar year. This unprecedented convergence positions the Bay Area as a once-in-a-generation location for culture, community, and brand storytelling.

It also sets the stage to be an ideal platform for OUTFRONT’s strategy to bring advertisers in-real-life (IRL) opportunities to amplify awareness and elevate brand image during iconic cultural moments. Through an impactful IRL presence at Super Bowl LX and the World Cup, OUTFRONT and the BAHC will transform the Bay Area into an extension of the brand experience at Levi’s® Stadium in Santa Clara, helping advertisers reach and engage with passionate and large audiences by leveraging trusted OOH media across the Bay Area, including Santa Clara, San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose.

“As we prepare to welcome the world to the Bay Area for Super Bowl LX and the World Cup, we are committed to creating immersive, unforgettable experiences that reflect the spirit and innovation of our region,” said Zaileen Janmohamed, President & CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee. “Our partnership with OUTFRONT unlocks new opportunities for brands to connect with fans and communities through extraordinary storytelling and cutting-edge activations. Together, we are transforming the Bay Area into a global stage—showcasing our creativity, diversity, and community pride at two of the world’s most celebrated sporting events.”

“OUTFRONT thrives where culture meets community – in real life,” said Patrick Cresson, Experiential Strategy at OUTFRONT. “Partnering with the Bay Area Host Committee, we’re creating a catalyst for connection, storytelling, and brand impact. From city centers to entertainment zones, we’re delivering immersive, relevant, and impossible-to-ignore experiences for our brand partners.”

In addition to its industry leading network of billboards and digital signage in the market, OUTFRONT and the BAHC will bring brands a series of larger-than-life canvases for advertisers, from eye-catching building super graphics to dynamic wall displays that will transform spaces into memorable brand moments in real life.

Some examples of potential opportunities may include, but are not limited to:

Super graphics which use advanced lighting technology and adhesives to create stunning visuals and turn buildings into brand statements;

Projection mapping which cast dynamic visuals and lighting effects onto buildings to create immersive performances that captivate audiences;

Drone shows which combine precision choreography with dazzling visuals to tell a brand’s story in the night sky;

Event domes where guests are surrounded by 360-degree, 4K visuals for an immersive experience at every angle;

Sky and water projections which advanced video projection on either surface to create hologram-like visuals;

The ability to co-create customizable brand experiences with OUTFRONT’s xLABS innovation team, which offers a suite of opportunities utilizing 3D, augmented reality, dynamic and contextual creative, the ability to interact with creative via QR codes, live streaming, generative AI, social media integration and more.

Unique opportunities are available to NFL, World Cup and BAHC partners, with the sales teams for both BAHC and OUTFRONT both in active conversations ahead of these events. Specific brand campaigns will be announced in the future.

The BAHC partnership and 2026 brand offerings follow OUTFRONT’s success at other major events throughout the year and across the country — from the Boston Marathon and the USTA’s U.S. Open to Coachella and San Diego Comic Con. Earlier this year in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, OUTFRONT inventory sold out quickly, with brands including Nike, Lowes, Verizon, Uber, Raising Cane’s, Bud Light, Michelob, Pepsi, and Diageo tapping into the excitement of the Big Game in the host city with campaigns that expanded brand awareness and drove business outcomes before, during and after the event.

ABOUT THE BAHC

The Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC) is the region’s first long-term sports entity, dedicated to uniting the Bay Area through sport by building pride, connecting communities, and reenergizing the region. As a nonprofit, BAHC partners with local teams, civic leaders, and businesses to bring world-class sporting events to the Bay Area—driving lasting economic, cultural, and social impact.

BAHC is proud to have Boston Consulting Group (BCG), EA SPORTS, Kaiser Permanente and other visionary organizations as founding partners, supporting its mission to bring communities together and create lasting legacies through world-class events and sports. For more information, visit www.bayareahostcommittee.com or email us at info@bayareahostcommittee.com.

ABOUT OUTFRONT

OUTFRONT is one of the largest and most trusted out-of-home media companies in the U.S., helping brands connect with audiences in the moments and environments that matter most. As OUTFRONT evolves, it’s defining a new era of in-real-life (IRL) marketing, turning public spaces into platforms for creativity, connection, and cultural relevance. With a nationwide footprint across billboards, digital displays, transit systems, and other out-of-home formats, OUTFRONT turns creative into powerful real-world experiences. Its in-house agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, and award-winning innovation team, XLabs, deliver standout storytelling, supported by advanced technology and data tools that can drive measurable impact.

