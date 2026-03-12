OuterBox Promotes Josh Blankenship and Sal Commisso to Vice President

OuterBox, a leading performance marketing agency, today announced the promotions of Josh Blankenship to Vice President of Business Development and Sal Commisso to Vice President, Centers of Excellence. Both promotions reflect the agency’s continued investment in the leaders driving its client growth and service quality.

Blankenship, who previously served as Director of Business Development, has been a key part of OuterBox’s sales function for 12 years. In his expanded role, he will lead the business development team responsible for driving new client relationships and revenue growth across the agency’s full suite of digital marketing services.

Commisso steps into a newly defined role as Vice President, Centers of Excellence, overseeing a practice area that spans SEO, UX, email marketing, website design and development, and analytics. Previously serving as Director of SEO and UX Services, Commisso has been instrumental in building out the technical and creative disciplines that underpin client performance across the agency.

“Josh and Sal have both more than earned this,” said Jeff Allen, CEO of OuterBox. “Josh has been a steady hand in building our business development operation, and Sal has grown into one of the most well-rounded service leaders we have. These promotions are a reflection of the team we’re building and the intentional growth we’re achieving together.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to keep growing what we’ve already built,” said Blankenship. “This is a great team with a lot of momentum. OuterBox has a strong story to tell, and the goal now is to keep growing the right way-the way OuterBox has always done it.”

“Bringing SEO, UX, email, web, creative, and analytics under one roof creates real opportunity,” said Commisso. “Opportunities both for our clients and the people doing the work. The standard we hold ourselves to on the service side is high, and my job is to make sure it stays that way.”

The promotions come alongside the appointment of Jeff Hirz as Chief Revenue Officer, announced earlier this week, and signal a broader effort by OuterBox to strengthen its leadership structure as the agency scales.

About OuterBox: OuterBox is a performance marketing agency with more than 20 years of experience and a U.S.-based team of more than 300. Its flagship services include paid search marketing , search engine optimization , conversion rate optimization , email marketing , AI development services , and website development . OuterBox provides marketing services across multiple platforms, including WordPress, Shopify, BigCommerce, and Magento. With all services under one roof, the company provides a cohesive approach to digital marketing, driving the marketing results clients deserve.

