Oukitel WP60 Marks a New Era in Smartphone Innovation With the World’s First 7.2-Inch Giant-Screen and Striking Mecha Aesthetics

Smartphone users have faced a dilemma for a long time: struggling to choose between a device rugged enough to survive tough conditions but with a plain and uninspiring appearance, or a stylish regular smartphone prone to damage. A leading tech giant, Oukitel, has shattered this limitation with the launch of WP60 rugged smartphone, combining exceptional durability with a bold, eye-catching mech-inspired design. As the world’s first rugged smartphone with a 7.2-inch display, it redefines the visual experience and sets an unparalleled benchmark for smartphone innovation. Built for outdoor adventurers, field professionals, and tech enthusiasts, this all-new flagship delivers dependable performance in even the most challenging conditions. Oukitel will launch the WP60 through its official store at a special launch price of $279.99 from October 25.

Oukitel WP60 is Now Officially Live!



The WP60 leads its class with the giant 7.2-inch display, enhanced by a 120Hz refresh rate. Delivering exceptional clarity and true-to-life color, it provides an ultra-smooth, immersive experience for watching movies, playing games or multitasking across any environment. Forged from an aluminum-titanium alloy frame, this device embodies mech-inspired cyberpunk design into a slim 14.9mm profile, blending futuristic aesthetics with industrial-grade durability. In addition, it comes in three bold and stylish color options: yellow, silver, and black.

Engineered for next-level performance, the new flagship comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, expandable respectively up to 48GB and 2TB, ensuring lightning-fast multitasking and abundant space for data-intensive apps and files. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 5G chipset, it promises efficient and reliable performance with lightning-fast connectivity, making it exceptionally capable for gaming play including PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends and Minecraft and demanding applications.

Equipped with a colossal 10,000mAh battery, the WP60 is capable of offering exceptional endurance effortlessly, supporting around 1,300 hours of standby and 70 hours of talk. Built with premium ATL battery cells and certified to the UN38.3 safety standard, the model eliminates the potential risk of carrying power banks during flights. With reverse charging, it doubles as a portable power hub, capable of powering other gadgets, including smartphones, earbuds, and drones, etc.

In photography, this model achieves exceptional performance without compromise. Its advanced imaging system is anchored by a 108MP main camera equipped with the Samsung S5KHM6 sensor, capturing stunning ultra-high resolution photos and crisp 4K video recording. Complementing this is an 8MP night vision camera optimized even in complete darkness, alongside a 32MP front camera that ensures vibrant selfies and smooth video calls. Beyond Imaging, it is built for durability, meeting IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H standards to endure water, dust, and extreme outdoor conditions.

The new WP60 flagship further combines advanced security and ease of use with fingerprint and facial recognition, complemented by NFC technology for seamless connectivity. Available from October 25 at a competitive price of $279.99, it offers users an ideal opportunity to experience this cutting-edge device.

