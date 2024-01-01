Other World Computing (OWC) Named A Winner In 2025 Sound & Video Contractor (SVC) Magazine Innovative Product Awards

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock Earns Top Honors In Infrastructure Category

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced its OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock has been named a winner in this year’s Sound & Video Contractor (SVC) Magazine, Innovative Product Awards in the Infrastructure category.





The SVC Innovative Product Awards honor and celebrate the best-in-class in the Pro AV industry. Voted on exclusively by the Sound & Video Contractor readers and subscribers, this achievement highlights which companies are pushing the boundaries of electronic and mechanical innovation in Pro AV.

The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock stood out as a powerful dock that enables users to connect to multiple high-speed networks, access blazing-fast network-attached storage (NAS), and expand device setups via a single Thunderbolt cable. Moreover, the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock was recognized for providing pros with:

Multi-Network Versatility: Dual, fully independent 10Gb/s Ethernet ports and a front-facing 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port let you connect up to three separate networks and/or high-speed network devices simultaneously

Extreme Throughput: Bond the 10GbE ports with link aggregation and access your NAS at up to 20Gb/s from your notebook computer

One Simple Solution: Easily handle complex multi-network workflows, unlock high-bandwidth network storage connectivity, and expand your connectivity possibilities with this dock and included Thunderbolt 5 cable

Workflow Transformation: Experience workstation/server-class networking from your notebook and enable workflows that were previously cumbersome or impossible

Convenient Connectivity: Three Thunderbolt 5 and four USB 10Gb/s ports give you the flexibility to use both cutting-edge devices and legacy gear

More Devices: Create three separate daisy chains of devices – even bus-powered – and remove devices from one chain without affecting the other chains

Greater Visual Clarity: Enhance your efficiency with sharper details by connecting up to three 8K displays

Quiet and Cool Operation – Via a fanless aluminum enclosure

The Sound & Video Contractor Awards Team stated, “This year’s Innovative Product Awards received an abundance of high-quality entries, ranging from streaming and digital signage to power management. We are hugely impressed with the current scope of innovation in the Pro AV landscape. Readers and subscribers who know and use Pro AV have selected these products as the best of the best. This is certification that both end-users and industry experts value our winning entries. Every winner should be especially proud of their success. We offer a well-deserved congratulations from the entire SVC awards team.”

“We are incredibly proud to have our OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock recognized by Sound & Video Contractor with an Innovative Product Award,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “This honor is especially meaningful because the winners are selected not only by the esteemed SVC editorial team, but also by SVC’s readers, true hands-on professionals who rely on this technology every day.”

Further details on this year’s award winners, including the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock, can be found here: https://www.svconline.com/svc-event/readers-choice-svc-announces-winners-of-15th-annual-innovative-product-awards.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

​​Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

