Other World Computing (OWC) Launches OWC Express 1M2 80G Portable SSD

Next Level USB4 80Gb/s Speed ​​for Creators in the Field, Mobile Performance Enthusiasts, and Gamers – Build Your Own or Choose Ready-To-Run Solutions

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the launch of the ​​OWC Express 1M2 80G, ​​an evolutionary leap forward in portable SSD performance for creators in the field, mobile performance enthusiasts, and gamers. With over 6000MB/s real-world peak speeds, it is ThunderboltTM 5 compatible and delivered in a palm-sized, fanless form factor.





The OWC Express 1M2 80G offers users the choice between DIY “build your own” and ready-to-run solutions, both of which are easily upgradable to higher capacities and compatible with Macs, PCs, iPad Pro, Chromebooks, and Surface devices featuring Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 5, or USB4 connectivity. A solid aluminum, heatsink-like finned design ensures silent, throttle-free heat dissipation to support real-world peak speeds over 6000MB/s. The OWC Express 1M2 80G is available as a 0GB enclosure and in capacities up to 8TB.

“This is more than just an update – it’s a next-gen tool for anyone who refuses to settle for slow,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “From on-the-go creatives, to tech-savvy DIYers, to portable gaming pros – we built the Express 1M2 80G to deliver unmatched performance, flexibility, and reliability.”

The OWC Express 1M2 80G is:

Supremely Fast – Over 6000MB/s peak real-world speed

– Over 6000MB/s peak real-world speed Widely Compatible – Works with Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices equipped with Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, or USB4. Also works with Thunderbolt 3 Macs

– Works with Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices equipped with Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, or USB4. Also works with Thunderbolt 3 Macs Exceptionally Flexible – Choose DIY “build your own” or up to 8TB ready-to-run solutions, with both being easily future upgradeable with a faster, higher capacity 2280 or 2242 NVMe M.2 SSD

– Choose DIY “build your own” or up to 8TB ready-to-run solutions, with both being easily future upgradeable with a faster, higher capacity 2280 or 2242 NVMe M.2 SSD Innovatively Cool – Patent-pending heat-dissipating design offers rugged protection of your SSD while silently keeping the drive cool for consistent top speed

– Patent-pending heat-dissipating design offers rugged protection of your SSD while silently keeping the drive cool for consistent top speed Versatile – Easily handle daily data needs to pro-level creative projects while matching internal storage performance

– Easily handle daily data needs to pro-level creative projects while matching internal storage performance Convenient – Bus-powered via the included USB4 cable

The OWC Express 1M2 80G​ is now generally available (GA) through OWC.com and Amazon.com and priced as follows:

0TB Enclosure – $219.00



1TB – $349.00



2TB – $499.00



4TB – $699.00



8TB – $1,299.00

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

