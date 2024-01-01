Other World Computing (OWC) Helps Power the Future for Mac Users with Thunderbolt Solutions for New Apple Mac Studio and MacBook Air
WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to seamlessly maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows, today announced the compatibility of its OWC Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 5 solutions with the new Apple MacBook Air and Mac Studio, respectively. With these cutting-edge OWC solutions, Mac users are empowered to unlock the full potential of their new Apple products, and enjoy a new era of speed, reliability, connectivity, and creativity.
OWC’s full suite of Thunderbolt 5 solutions, which are perfect for the new Mac Studio, include:
- The OWC Envoy Ultra is the first and fastest Thunderbolt 5 portable SSD – built for those who refuse to slow down.
- The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub is the perfect compact connectivity solution for even more Thunderbolt 5 ports.
- The OWC Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) Cable is the only cable you’ll ever need. Built for the speed, power, and compatibility of the new Mac Studio.
In addition, OWC offers a line of Thunderbolt 4 solutions, which are perfect for the new MacBook Air:
- The OWC Thunderbolt Hub enables you to add three Thunderbolt 4 ports and one USB port to expand your connection possibilities.
- The OWC 11-Port Thunderbolt Dock enables you to add three Thunderbolt 4 ports and four USB ports, as well as Ethernet, audio, and card reader functionality to the new MacBook Air.
- The OWC Express 1M2 is an ultra-fast, compatible, and reliable portable USB4 NVMe SSD. You can build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions. The Express 1M2 is also the perfect external storage solution for smaller-capacity MacBook Airs.
- The OWC Envoy Pro FX is a universally compatible, portable SSD for Thunderbolt and USB devices, offering performance of up to 2800MB/s in a crushproof and waterproof case.
- The OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Display Adapter enables two external displays on the new MacBook Air, eliminating the factory limitation of only a single display.
- The OWC Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) Cable is a Thunderbolt 5-certified cable for universal use with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and USB-C-equipped Macs, iPads, and iPhones.
- OWC USB-C Travel Docks enhance connectivity on the go with multiple USB ports, HDMI connections, and Ethernet support.
“OWC is all about pushing what’s possible, and with our Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 5 solutions, Apple users can unleash next-level speed, connectivity, and reliability,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “Whether you’re creating, innovating, or just getting things done, OWC is here to ensure nothing holds you back.”
About Other World Computing (OWC)
Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in delivering high-performance, secure, and sustainable technology solutions that enhance and extend the life of Macs and PCs. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use it – creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.
