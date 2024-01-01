Other World Computing (OWC) Expands Thunderbolt™ 5 Lineup with OWC StudioStack and OWC Mercury Helios 5S

New Stackable Storage Hub and PCIe Expansion Solution Empower Creative and Technical Professionals with Next-Gen Speed, Flexibility, and Connectivity

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the launch of the OWC StudioStack, the world’s first, fastest, and highest-capacity Thunderbolt 5 stackable hybrid storage solution for Mac Studio and Mac mini machines. In addition, the company announced the OWC Mercury Helios 5S, the most powerful and easiest way to utilize PCIe cards with Thunderbolt 5/4/3 and USB4 notebooks and small form factor computers like the Mac Studio, as well as add more Thunderbolt 5 ports.





OWC StudioStack

With the OWC StudioStack, users can upgrade their Mac Studio and Mac mini devices with the fastest and highest capacity stackable hybrid storage solution on the planet – all wrapped up in an aircraft-grade aluminum that nestles perfectly underneath your setup.

Key Features:

Internal Class Speed: Up to 6302MB/s real-world performance

Up to 6302MB/s real-world performance Capacity: Up to 8TB NVMe SSD and up to 24TB HDD storage space

Up to 8TB NVMe SSD and up to 24TB HDD storage space Expanded Connectivity: Three Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) 80Gb/s and three USB-A 10Gb/s ports for more device, display, and drive possibilities

Three Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) 80Gb/s and three USB-A 10Gb/s ports for more device, display, and drive possibilities Widely Compatible: Use with Thunderbolt 5/4, USB4 Macs and PCs, and Thunderbolt 3 Macs

Use with Thunderbolt 5/4, USB4 Macs and PCs, and Thunderbolt 3 Macs Highly Reliable: Aircraft-grade aluminum offers rugged protection of installed SSDs plus effective heat dissipation to keep everything cool for consistent top speed

Aircraft-grade aluminum offers rugged protection of installed SSDs plus effective heat dissipation to keep everything cool for consistent top speed Near Silent Operation: Engineered with a smart, adaptive fan that activates only when needed, making it ideal for uninterrupted creative focus

Engineered with a smart, adaptive fan that activates only when needed, making it ideal for uninterrupted creative focus Future Flexible: Both DIY “build your own” and ready-to-run solutions are easily future upgradeable with a faster, higher capacity 2280 NVMe M.2 SSD and a higher capacity SATA 3.5″ HDD or 2.5″ SSD

Both DIY “build your own” and ready-to-run solutions are easily future upgradeable with a faster, higher capacity 2280 NVMe M.2 SSD and a higher capacity SATA 3.5″ HDD or 2.5″ SSD Complete: Includes Thunderbolt 5 80Gb/s cable

OWC Mercury Helios 5S

Modern notebooks, small form factor computers, and “all-in-one” desktop computers are slender marvels of engineering, but they have a significant shortcoming: a lack of internal space to install PCIe cards for added functionality. The OWC Mercury Helios 5S opens a world of pro-grade, full-size workstation capabilities to those machines via a single Thunderbolt or USB4 connection.

Key Features:

Expands Small Machines: Use video capture, high-speed fiber/Ethernet, NVMe RAID, audio I/O, and other cards to unlock the potential of MacBooks, Mac Studio, Mac mini, and other space-confined computers lacking a PCIe slot

Use video capture, high-speed fiber/Ethernet, NVMe RAID, audio I/O, and other cards to unlock the potential of MacBooks, Mac Studio, Mac mini, and other space-confined computers lacking a PCIe slot Internal Class Speed: Up to 6000MB/s bandwidth available for simultaneous read/write

Up to 6000MB/s bandwidth available for simultaneous read/write Pro Level Card Ready: (1) PCIe 4.0 x4 (x16 mechanical slot) for half-length, full-height, single or double-width cards

(1) PCIe 4.0 x4 (x16 mechanical slot) for half-length, full-height, single or double-width cards Expanded Connectivity: Three Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) 80Gb/s ports, each with 15W power delivery for more device, display, and drive possibilities

Three Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) 80Gb/s ports, each with 15W power delivery for more device, display, and drive possibilities Widely Compatible: Use with Thunderbolt 5/4, USB4 Macs and PCs, and Thunderbolt 3 Macs

Use with Thunderbolt 5/4, USB4 Macs and PCs, and Thunderbolt 3 Macs Whisper Quiet: Aircraft-grade aluminum housing and high-efficiency cooling fan provide cool, nearly silent operation

Aircraft-grade aluminum housing and high-efficiency cooling fan provide cool, nearly silent operation Easy Card Installs: Captive thumb screws, so no tools required

Captive thumb screws, so no tools required Complete and Secure: Includes Thunderbolt 5 80Gb/s cable and power cord retainer

“OWC continues to set the pace for Thunderbolt innovation,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “With StudioStack and Mercury Helios 5S, we’re giving creatives, business professionals, and even hobbyists the tools to not only push performance further, but also expand what’s possible in how they imagine, invent, collaborate, and bring their ideas to life.” He continued, “These new solutions join OWC’s already robust lineup of the most innovative and trusted Thunderbolt 5 offerings – cementing OWC’s position as the go-to source for high-speed, high-reliability expansion and connectivity.”

The OWC StudioStack is available for pre-order now at a starting price of $329.99, with shipping planned for mid-December. To learn more, please visit: https://www.owc.com/solutions/studiostack.

The OWC Mercury Helios 5S is generally available now (GA) for $329.99. To learn more and order, please visit: https://www.owc.com/solutions/mercury-helios-5s.

The OWC StudioStack and OWC Mercury Helios 5S will be showcased live and in-person, together with other key OWC Thunderbolt 5, storage, and connectivity solutions in OWC Booth #8218 during next week’s Inter Bee 2025, taking place November 19 – 21, at Makuhari Messe (Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan).

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

​​Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman



Gorman Communications, for Other World Computing (OWC)



M: 508-397-0131



nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com