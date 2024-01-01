Other World Computing (OWC) Announces Storage and Connectivity Solutions for Apple’s New MacBook Neo

OWC Makes It Simple and Affordable to Extend All-New Laptop’s Capabilities at Work, On Set, at School, and Beyond

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced storage and connectivity solutions for Apple’s all new MacBook Neo.





OWC products that support, extend, and enhance the capabilities of the Apple MacBook Neo:

OWC USB-C Travel Dock – With five essential ports, up to 100W pass-through power, and just one cable, you’re ready to display, charge, connect, and import while on the move across legacy and new technology additions

OWC Envoy – ultra-portable 1 and 2TB USB-C NVMe SSD with the perfect blend of performance, reliability, and affordability for content creators, business professionals, students, families, and more

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron – fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD available; it’s crushproof, dust-proof, and waterproof for transferring and backing-up gigabytes of data in seconds

OWC Envoy Pro Mini – ultimate ‘works with everything’ pocket-sized SSD with real-world performance up to 946MB/s and capacities up to 2.0TB

Mercury Elite Pro Mini – Available in hard drive or lightning-fast SSD configurations, its rugged, aircraft-grade fanless aluminum enclosure offers near silent operation. Ideal for general backups, but also ready for demanding A/V, digital photography, professional music, graphics projects

“It is always an exciting moment when Apple introduces a new Mac for the people who depend on these machines to get real work done,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of Other World Computing (OWC). “The MacBook Neo brings powerful capabilities into an incredibly portable form factor and much lower price, and that means professionals, students, and creators will want tools that travel just as easily and affordably while expanding what the system can do. With solutions like the OWC Travel Dock and our USB-C storage solutions, OWC makes it simple and affordable to connect more to the Neo and easily expand your storage so users can work anywhere without compromise.”

“This announcement also builds on the broader lineup of OWC storage, connectivity, and expansion solutions we highlighted yesterday for Apple’s newest MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iPad Air systems,” added O’Connor. “Our goal is always the same. When Apple pushes performance forward, OWC ensures users have the storage capacity, connectivity, and flexibility they need to take that performance to the max.”

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

