Other World Computing (OWC) Announces Powerful New Updates to Jellyfish, Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions

Jellyfish Turns Impossible Deadlines Into Achievable Wins, and Makes Teams Wonder How They Ever Worked Without It

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the latest software release for its acclaimed OWC Jellyfish network-attached storage (NAS) solution. The new updates, designed specifically for video production teams, introduce a redesigned Jellyfish Manager and an all-new Jellyfish Media Manager, delivering smarter media workflows, deeper integrations, and unprecedented visibility into team activity and storage performance.





Jellyfish, built by creators for creators, remains the most intuitive and powerful NAS solution on the market for video teams. From 4K and 8K video editing to remote collaboration and archival, Jellyfish powers the world’s top creative workflows, without IT headaches or lagging performance.

Now shipping with all new Jellyfish systems and available to current users, the latest update includes:

Enhanced Jellyfish Manager

Redesigned UI for an intuitive user experience

for an intuitive user experience Active Directory (AD) integration for seamless team access control

for seamless team access control Automated cloud backups to Backblaze, AWS S3, Google Cloud, and Azure

to Backblaze, AWS S3, Google Cloud, and Azure Native Archiware P5 integration for enterprise-class backup and archiving

for enterprise-class backup and archiving Native Resilio Connect integration for accelerated remote file transfers

integration for accelerated remote file transfers Live Activity Monitor for real-time insight into users and network performance

for real-time insight into users and network performance SMB Multichannel support for faster data throughput on compatible devices

for faster data throughput on compatible devices Warranty and Service Contract Tracking to stay ahead of renewals

to stay ahead of renewals Dynamic Disk Profiles with self-managed storage configuration

with self-managed storage configuration Upgraded security to safeguard media assets

to safeguard media assets Notifications module with Slack and email support for proactive alerts

New Jellyfish Media Manager

View, organize, manage, and download your media from anywhere in the world

from anywhere in the world Quickly search your media library for the right content

for the right content Add custom metadata to improve organization and asset tracking

“Creative teams today are facing tougher demands than ever: faster turnarounds, massive files, remote collaboration, and the need to keep everything secure and accessible. The last thing they need is a storage system that slows them down,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of Other World Computing (OWC). “Jellyfish has always been known for making the impossible possible. That is, helping teams meet deadlines that once felt out of reach. This latest update takes that power to the next level. We hear it all the time: ‘Why didn’t we know about Jellyfish sooner?’ Now more than ever, we’re making sure the people who need it most can finally discover it, tap into its full potential, and stop wasting time and money on solutions that just can’t keep up.”

To learn more, please visit: https://www.owc.com/solutions/jellyfish.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to seamlessly maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

