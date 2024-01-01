Other World Computing Launches OWC SoftRAID 8.6

Features macOS 26 Compatibility, Support for Monitoring Nearly All USB-Connected Drives, and the Ability to Detect and Report Potential Drive Failures – Before They Happen

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the general availability (GA) of OWC SoftRAID 8.6, featuring full macOS 26 compatibility plus new SMART over USB support, enabling users to monitor the health of nearly any USB or Thunderbolt-connected drive with ease.





“Every update to SoftRAID comes from listening to what our customers need to protect and power their work,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of OWC. “With version 8.6, we’ve made it even easier to keep drives healthy and data secure, whether you’re running USB or Thunderbolt. Our mission has always been to give creators and professionals the confidence that their storage won’t hold them back, and this release delivers exactly that.”

OWC SoftRAID 8.6 Key Features:



– Blazing-Fast Performance: Engineered with the latest driver technology to deliver maximum RAID speeds on both macOS and Windows.



– Versatile RAID Options: Choose from RAID 0, 1, 4, 5, and 1+0 (10) to match your workflow, whether you need top speed, rock-solid redundancy, or a smart balance of both.



– Proactive Disk Protection: Stay ahead of problems with SoftRAID Monitor, which detects and warns you of potential drive failures.



– Flexible Plans, Total Confidence: Whether you’re a solo creator or managing critical systems in a lab, our free Standard and feature-packed Premium tiers ensure your data stays safe, accessible, and under your control.



– Cross-Platform Compatibility, Simplified: Effortlessly share Apple-formatted APFS and HFS+ volumes between Mac and Windows – no extra tools or fees required.

SoftRAID is available today in two powerful versions:

– Standard: This free version gives you full access to your data and can be installed, anytime, anywhere. It includes all periodic compatibility updates and the ability to swap a drive in case of an array failure. It’s the perfect choice for users who want reliable, no-cost protection.



– Premium: For users who value data security, unlock the full potential of your storage with advanced RAID capabilities and protections. Easily create RAID 0/1/4/5/1+0 arrays and keep them protected with OWC SoftRAID Monitor that employs an innovative health monitoring algorithm. It keeps tabs on your disk health and usage. You will be notified with desktop alerts and email notifications when you are away from your computer. As well as access to OWC’s personalized support backed by 35 years of pro workflow expertise.

OWC SoftRAID 8.6 can be downloaded and purchased from https://software.owc.com/. Existing users will receive the update automatically.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

