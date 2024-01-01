Other World Computing Launches OWC Guardian USB-C Hardware-Encrypted Portable SSD

Strong Military Grade Data Protection with Touch Screen Ease of Use

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the launch of the OWC Guardian, a powerful new portable SSD designed for anyone who needs to easily safeguard sensitive data on the go without sacrificing speed or simplicity.





OWC Guardian is designed to offer both data security and ease of use. It is compatible with USB-C Macs, iPad Pros, and PCs. Users connect the device, enter a password using the built-in color touchscreen, and can then transfer files via drag and drop. There is no software installation required, and performance remains smooth without compatibility issues. OWC Guardian uses 256-bit AES OPAL hardware encryption to automatically encrypt data during writing and decrypt it upon authorized access. The touchscreen allows PIN or passphrase entry, and additional features include multi-user access, read-only mode, secure erase, and randomized keypad layouts. OWC Guardian is suitable for users handling sensitive or personal data and supports compliance needs without adding workflow complexity. With up to 1000MB/s in real-world transfer speeds and capacities up to 4.0TB, OWC Guardian can support large file backups, media transfers, and 4K video editing.

“We designed the OWC Guardian for anyone who needs simple, reliable data protection on the go, but without the typical hassles,” said Larry O’Connor, CEO and Founder, Other World Computing (OWC). “Whether you’re transferring a huge file in the boardroom, backing up data at the local coffee shop, or editing a 4K video for your latest content drop, you shouldn’t have to choose between security, speed, and ease of use. The OWC Guardian delivers all three, in a rugged, intuitive design built to travel.”

OWC Guardian Features and Benefits:

– Easy Encryption – Data is automatically encrypted when written and decrypted when read



– Secure and Efficient – 256-bit AES OPAL hardware encryption for the highest level of data security with no impact on computer processor performance



– Blazing Fast – Up to 1000MB/s real-world read and write speeds



– Intuitive Operation – Color touch screen for smartphone-like operation



– Password Protected – Programmable password access and attempts with numeric PIN or passphrase modes to prevent unauthorized data access



– Platform Independent – Data is encrypted regardless if used with a Mac, iPad Pro, or PC



– Safe and Sound – Anodized aluminum body for optimal heat dissipation and impact protection



– Convenient – Bus-powered with included USB-C cable

Priced similarly to HDD models, the OWC Guardian provides double the performance. The OWC Guardian is now generally available (GA) starting at $219.99 for 1.0TB, $329.99 for 2.0TB, and $529.99 for 4.0TB. To learn more and purchase, please visit: https://www.owc.com/solutions/guardian.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

