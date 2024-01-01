Other World Computing Helps Power the Future for Mac and iPad Users Following Apple’s M5 Chip Announcements

With OWC Storage and Connectivity Solutions, Users Get the Smartest Way to Scale Capacity and Enhance Capabilities, at the Best Price

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced a lineup of docks and drives that help Mac and iPad users get the most from Apple’s new M5 chip powered MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. With Apple’s new M5-powered MacBook Pro lineup, the dawn of its always-on, on-device AI computing; and its new M5-powered iPad Pro, a breakthrough AI-first tablet, OWC’s Thunderbolt expansion and portable NVMe storage deliver enhanced speed, connectivity, and value for creators, developers, and everyday users.





Ready for Apple’s Latest M5 Series

Hubs/Docks:

OWC Thunderbolt Hub ($128.99) – enables users to add three Thunderbolt 4 ports and one USB port to expand their connection possibilities

($128.99) – enables users to add three Thunderbolt 4 ports and one USB port to expand their connection possibilities OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock ($249.99) – Add all the external storage, multiple displays, and accessories you need with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, 2.5Gbs ethernet, and more

($249.99) – Add all the external storage, multiple displays, and accessories you need with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, 2.5Gbs ethernet, and more OWC USB-C Travel Dock ($49.99) – a compact, five-port hub that lets you connect displays, transfer files, and pass through up to 100W of power from a single USB-C connection while on the go

SSD Storage:

OWC Express 1M2 (Enclosure to 8.0TB from $119.99) – an ultra-fast, compatible, and reliable portable USB4 NVMe SSD – users can build their own or choose ready-to-run solutions; also, the perfect external storage solution for smaller-capacity MacBook Pros

(Enclosure to 8.0TB from $119.99) – an ultra-fast, compatible, and reliable portable USB4 NVMe SSD – users can build their own or choose ready-to-run solutions; also, the perfect external storage solution for smaller-capacity MacBook Pros OWC Envoy Pro FX (480GB to 4.0TB from $199.99) – a universally compatible, portable SSD for Thunderbolt and USB devices, offering performance of up to 2800MB/s in a crushproof and waterproof case

(480GB to 4.0TB from $199.99) – a universally compatible, portable SSD for Thunderbolt and USB devices, offering performance of up to 2800MB/s in a crushproof and waterproof case OWC Envoy Pro Elektron (480GB to 4.0TB from $129.99) – a pocket-sized, ultra-rugged USB-C SSD that delivers desktop-class speeds for editing, backing up, and transporting data anywhere

(480GB to 4.0TB from $129.99) – a pocket-sized, ultra-rugged USB-C SSD that delivers desktop-class speeds for editing, backing up, and transporting data anywhere OWC Envoy Pro mini (500GB to 2.0TB from $94.99) – a high-speed, universally compatible SSD packed into a thumb-drive-sized form factor for portable, professional-grade storage anywhere

“Apple just took a big step forward in performance and on-device AI,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “Our mission is to make that intelligence and power easy to use everywhere. With OWC hubs and docks, users can plug in everything they need or want, and then some. And with OWC storage, users get the smartest way to scale capacity, without overpaying* – while enjoying unrivaled performance and reliability.”

These options make it simple to connect displays, import media, power accessories, create, and edit from fast external storage – all while taking full advantage of everything Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro have to offer.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

*For example, the OWC 4TB Express 1M2 costs $599, which is about 50% less than comparable upgrades from the prevailing vendors/solution providers.

