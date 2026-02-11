Osmosis Announces Strategic Leadership

Appointments: Brian McGee, President, Katy Hébert, Chief Operating Officer, Erin Christman, VP of Marketing and Rene Torres, Director of Wellness

Osmosis today announced a series of strategic leadership appointments designed to support the brand’s continued growth and evolution within the skincare and wellness space. The company has named Brian McGee as President, Katy Hébert as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Erin Christman as VP of Marketing and Rene Torres as Director of Wellness.

These appointments reflect the brand’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team while advancing its mission of science-backed, results-driven skincare rooted in holistic wellness principles.

As President, Brian McGee brings more than 35 years of top-level experience across retail, sales, marketing, and operations in the beauty industry. Renowned as a Venture Catalyst, McGee has worked extensively with emerging brands to help them scale and with established organizations to revitalize and renew their businesses. In his role, McGee will oversee brand strategy, innovation, and global growth initiatives, guiding Osmosis into its next phase of expansion.

“Osmosis is at an exciting point in its evolution,” said McGee. “The brand has a strong foundation built on integrity, innovation, and education, and I’m energized by the opportunity to help accelerate growth while remaining true to what makes Osmosis distinctive.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Katy Hébert will oversee operations and cross-functional execution, ensuring scalability and operational excellence as Osmosis continues to grow. With more than 25 years of experience as a licensed cosmetologist and executive leader, Hébert brings a holistic, people-centered approach to operations shaped by roles spanning education, corporate leadership, and organizational development. Grounded in communication and strategic execution, she is known for aligning teams, leading complex initiatives, and translating vision into scalable systems while maintaining the highest standards of quality and service.

Erin Christman, recently appointed Vice President of Marketing, will lead strategic growth initiatives and oversee the Marketing department at Osmosis. Erin brings more than 20 years of marketing experience, including a decade in the aesthetics industry and the past seven years dedicated to skincare. A results-driven leader known for building and scaling brands from the ground up, Erin has played a pivotal role in multiple successful startups, each culminating in strategic acquisitions. Her career is defined by innovation, operational excellence, and measurable impact, with deep expertise in developing and executing marketing strategies that drive revenue growth, elevate brand awareness, and strengthen customer loyalty.

Rene Torres, appointed Director of Wellness, will lead wellness-focused initiatives across education, programming, and brand strategy. A wellness expert, functional nutritionist, and licensed aesthetician with decades of experience, Torres brings a holistic approach that bridges clinical nutrition, digestive health, and advanced skin therapies to support whole-body skin health and lasting transformation.

Osmosis has rounded out their Executive Team working with their SVP US & International Sales, Chelsea Bartolotta with Brian leading, Chelsea, Katy, and Erin will be able to continue growth and advance Osmosis into its next phase of innovation and success.

“These leadership appointments mark an important milestone for Osmosis,” said Dr. Ben Johnson, Founder of Osmosis. “Each individual will bring unique expertise and vision that will help drive the brand forward while deepening our impact within skincare and wellness.”

Osmosis is a professional wellness brand dedicated to improving skin health through innovative, science-based formulations. The brand partners with licensed professionals globally to deliver transformative results while supporting the skin’s natural function. Since its founding in 2007 by Dr. Ben Johnson, Osmosis has redefined what skincare can be, shifting the focus from quick fixes to lasting skin health. What began as a small team with a holistic vision has grown into a globally recognized brand rooted in science, integrity, and transformational results. From early innovations in toxin-free beauty and oncology-friendly formulas to award-winning skincare, makeup, and wellness offerings, our journey reflects a commitment to healing the skin at its source and inspiring confidence from the inside out.

