O’Shaughnessy Ventures Backs Filmmaker Exploring the Human Relationship with Technology

Donald Jewkes receives an O’Shaughnessy Fellowship to produce original documentaries and narrative shorts about the near future

GREENWICH, Conn., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — O’Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O’Shaughnessy Fellowship to Donald Jewkes, a filmmaker based in San Francisco.

Jewkes will use the fellowship to produce a slate of internet-native documentaries and narrative shorts exploring how technology is reshaping daily life. His documentaries profile researchers and founders working at the frontier of their fields. Over the next 12 months, he plans to continue what he calls “world-building for the near future,” producing new work across fiction and nonfiction formats.

Jewkes grew up in a town of 5,000 in Nova Scotia, where he first tinkered with cameras and computers in the photo lab at his family’s third-generation general store. He was a founding engineer at a since-acquired startup building software for biopharma M&A before leaving to make films full time. In 2025, he directed Waves, a consumer hardware launch video shot with a crew of friends who had never been on a film set; it drew more than 30 million views on X. He went on to make films with the robotics company Physical Intelligence, the AI coding tool Cursor and over a dozen early-stage companies before stepping back from commercial work to focus on stories no one else was telling.

OSV’s founder and CEO, Jim O’Shaughnessy, commented, “Donald has a rare combination of an engineer’s understanding of hard problems and a storyteller’s instinct for what makes them human. He is, in other words, an ideal fellowship recipient.”

“I’m grateful to Jim and the team for the opportunity to be supported in independent creative work,” said Jewkes.

About the O’Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O’Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world’s boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a grant of up to $100,000 and gain access to OSV’s network of founders, investors and experts. OSV will award up to 20 fellowships in 2026.

Jewkes is the sixteenth fellow announced in 2026. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV’s website.

Applications for the O’Shaughnessy Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2027. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV’s website.



About O’Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O’Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim’s deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV’s website.

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O’Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

419599@email4pr.com

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SOURCE O’Shaughnessy Ventures