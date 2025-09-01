Orosur Mining Inc Announces Exercise of Warrants and Total Voting Rights

Orosur Mining Inc. (“Orosur” or “the Company”) (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria, advises that, during August, 2025, the Company has issued a total of 3,279,738 new common shares of no par value each (“Common Shares”) for a total consideration of US$174,711.67 following an exercise of 3,279,738 warrants from its block listing announced on January 8th 2025.

The Company has 31,509,822 warrants outstanding

Following Admission, the Company’s new issued share capital will comprise 316,823,476 Common Shares. When calculating voting rights, shareholders should use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

