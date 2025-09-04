Orogen Royalties and South32 Form Generative Base Metals Alliance

All dollar figures expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated

(TSXV:OGN)(OTC:OGNNF) Orogen Royalties Inc. (“Orogen” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a multi-year Generative Exploration Alliance Agreement (the “Alliance”) with a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (“South32”). The Alliance will focus on generating base metal targets in western North America.

Paddy Nicol, CEO of Orogen commented, “The Alliance with South32 broadens our scope of exploration for various commodities in western North America. South32 is a global mining and metals company with extensive operating and exploration experience, and we look forward to collaborating with them. By partnering with South32 at the generative stage, Orogen is able to leverage our expertise and data to further our strategy of organic royalty generation.”

Alliance Highlights

Orogen and South32 to collaborate on early-stage generative exploration focused on the discovery of significant, intrusion-related base metal deposits in underexplored areas in western North America

Initial $300,000 budget for generative exploration work to be funded by South32

Pre-Alliance land acquisition and exploration costs of approximately $181,000 incurred by Orogen to be reimbursed by South32

Projects selected within the Alliance area of interest (each a “Designated Project”) will be subject to a five-year option agreement whereby South32 can earn a 100% interest in a Designated Project by funding $5 million in exploration expenditures and making milestone cash payments of $2 million. Orogen will retain up to a 2% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty, subject to a buydown of up to 0.5% for $5 million.

Orogen will operate the Alliance on behalf of both parties and identify exploration targets for evaluation by the Alliance’s technical committee. South32 will bear all costs of the Alliance, including pre-Alliance target development and land acquisition costs.

Each Designated Project will be subject to a five-year option agreement (the “Option Agreement) whereby South32 can earn a 100% interest by funding $5 million in exploration expenditures. Milestone cash payments of $2 million, which are not a condition to exercise of an option by South32, are subject to the following schedule:

$50,000 on the completion of 5,000 metres of drilling on the property; $100,000 on the completion of an aggregate 10,000 metres of drilling on the property; $150,000 on the declaration of an initial mineral resource on the property; $250,000 on the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study; $450,000 on the completion of a Feasibility Study; and $1.0 million on a positive investment decision by the board of directors of South32 in connection with the development of a mine.

If South32 exercises an option over a Designated Project, Orogen will retain up to a 2% NSR royalty, subject to a buydown of 0.5% for $5 million (in the event Orogen retains a 2% NSR royalty).

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Laurence Pryer, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP Exploration for Orogen. Dr. Pryer is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company’s royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

