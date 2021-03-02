OriginClear to Present at Emerging Growth Conference March 3, 2021 Giving Investors Opportunity to Interact with CEO Riggs Eckelberry

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts are welcome to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OCLN #water—OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), The Water Company for the New Economy™, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 3, 2021. OriginClear will be presenting at 11:15 AM Eastern time for 45 minutes.





Investors should use this unique link to register to attend the conference and receive updates: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8069737362322078988?source=OCLN

The second Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on March 3, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Riggs Eckelberry, in real time.

Mr. Eckelberry will give a new presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. He will answer as many as possible during the allotted time.

Attendees who are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference will receive a link after the event to an archived webcast, which will also be made available on www.EmergingGrowth.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets. The Emerging Growth Conference was launched to showcase niche companies in specific sectors. It identifies companies with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Each company’s presentations will be delivered by their executive management team. The Emerging Growth Conference focus and coverage includes a wide range of growth sectors and timely market themes, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, scientific, medical instruments and therapeutics, biotechnologies, cannabis, food & beverage, energy and more.

About OriginClear, Inc. OTC Pink: OCLN

Water is our planet’s most valuable resource, and the mission of OriginClear is to provide breakthrough products that effectively improve the quality of our planet’s waters by delivering the highest quality water to end-users. In just one decade, the global water services market has doubled into a trillion-dollar industry. And yet, 80% of all sewage in the world is never treated, and up to 35% of all drinking water is lost in transit. This calls for self-help solutions at the point of use, a movement known as decentralized water treatment. Our mission is to enable this decentralized water revolution by providing funding, rapid deployment, and breakthrough technologies that help make clean water available for all.

For more information, visit the company’s website: www.OriginClear.com

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in the Company’s quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable laws.

Contacts

Investor Relations OriginClear:

Devin Angus



Toll-free: 877-999-OOIL (6645) Ext. 3



International: +1-323-939-6645 Ext. 3



Fax: 323-315-2301



[email protected]

www.OriginClear.com

Press Contact:

TransMedia Group



Adrienne Mazzone, President



561-908-1683



[email protected]

www.transmediagroup.com