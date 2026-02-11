Organto Foods Inc. Expands Scalable and Flexible Logistics Platform to Support 2026 Growth

Logistics and infrastructure platform positioned to scale with increased commercial growth

Organto Foods Incorporated (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) (“Organto” or the “Company”) announces that it has been strategically expanding its scalable, flexible, and capital-efficient operations and logistics platform in order to support the expected commercial growth forecast for 2026 and to underpin its growth objectives for 2026 and beyond.

Over recent months, Organto has been proactively expanding and diversifying its global logistics capabilities, enabling the Company to service increased volumes from both existing customers and newly awarded retail programs. This platform is designed to be capital-efficient, highly flexible, and cost-optimized, allowing Organto to adapt quickly to changes in volume, routing, and market conditions as sales growth accelerates.

As part of this operational readiness, Organto has contracted with four new sea freight carriers to significantly expand its active carrier base, including several global shipping leaders. This expanded carrier base will enhance capacity, routing flexibility, and scheduling reliability, optimizing Organto’s product handling. The Company has also expanded its sourcing and export capabilities by adding two new ports of origin in Ecuador and Guatemala, improving product handling and efficiency across key growing regions.

Organto has also added three new destination ports located in Germany, Spain, and France – strengthening access to core European markets and improving downstream logistics performance.

“These operational and logistics capabilities are critical to support our expected 2026 growth,” said Alexander Widmann, VP Operations, the New Fruit Group, a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of Organto Foods Inc. “By building a diversified, flexible, and capital-efficient logistics platform ahead of forecast sales growth, we believe we are well positioned to optimize costs, improve service levels, and scale efficiently as new retail programs ramp up.”

The Company expects that this infrastructure and logistics framework will support improved cost control, enhanced execution reliability, and increased resilience across the supply chain as sales volumes continue to grow in 2026. With strong sales growth projected, an expanded grower network, and a scalable, flexible operations and logistics platform under development, Organto enters 2026 well-positioned to execute on its growth plans and deliver long-term value to shareholders and commercial partners alike.

