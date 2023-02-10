Orchid Island Capital Announces September 2023 Monthly Dividend and August 31, 2023 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

September 2023 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of September 2023. The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid October 27, 2023 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on September 29, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of September 28, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on October 11, 2023.





The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of September 11, 2023, the Company had 52,121,160 shares of common stock outstanding. As of August 31, 2023, the Company had 52,106,160 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had 43,896,709 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of August 31, 2023 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Jun 23 – Aug-23 Aug-23 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Sep) in Sep) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 15yr 4.0 $ 377 $ 366 0.01 % $ 97.09 4.00 % 4.54 % 64 114 0.8 % 0.8 % $ 6 $ (6 ) 15yr 5.0 TBA 100,000 98,797 2.17 % 98.80 5.00 % 5.67 % 10 166 n/a n/a 1,290 (1,466 ) 15yr Total 100,377 99,163 2.18 % 98.79 5.00 % 5.66 % 10 166 0.8 % 0.8 % 1,296 (1,472 ) 30yr 3.0 2,439,957 2,120,116 46.65 % 86.89 3.00 % 3.44 % 28 327 6.7 % 6.2 % 69,945 (70,569 ) 30yr 3.5 200,480 182,750 4.02 % 91.16 3.50 % 4.04 % 42 308 4.7 % 6.6 % 5,231 (5,273 ) 30yr 4.0 573,906 531,542 11.70 % 92.62 4.00 % 4.78 % 19 339 5.9 % 5.5 % 13,645 (14,563 ) 30yr 4.5 351,118 333,748 7.34 % 95.05 4.50 % 5.45 % 14 345 7.5 % 6.9 % 6,879 (7,541 ) 30yr 5.0 565,711 549,464 12.09 % 97.13 5.00 % 5.93 % 12 347 8.0 % 6.9 % 10,657 (12,009 ) 30yr 5.5 276,535 274,660 6.04 % 99.32 5.50 % 6.42 % 5 355 3.1 % 3.2 % 4,560 (5,398 ) 30yr 6.0 232,691 234,442 5.16 % 100.75 6.00 % 7.01 % 6 350 6.1 % 7.8 % 3,009 (3,638 ) 30yr 6.5 196,037 199,884 4.40 % 101.96 6.50 % 7.40 % 2 358 12.3 % n/a 2,068 (2,585 ) 30yr Total 4,836,435 4,426,606 97.41 % 91.53 3.91 % 4.56 % 21 335 6.7 % 6.2 % 115,994 (121,576 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,936,812 4,525,769 99.59 % 91.67 3.93 % 4.58 % 21 332 6.7 % 6.2 % 117,290 (123,049 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 9,376 1,003 0.02 % 10.70 4.00 % 4.57 % 140 93 7.1 % 7.8 % 5 (4 ) IO 30yr 3.0 3,003 365 0.01 % 12.17 3.00 % 3.64 % 103 246 0.7 % 7.3 % (1 ) – IO 30yr 4.0 84,340 15,843 0.35 % 18.78 4.00 % 4.60 % 108 243 4.9 % 7.0 % (306 ) 232 IO 30yr 4.5 3,624 686 0.02 % 18.93 4.50 % 4.99 % 158 188 7.9 % 8.8 % (5 ) 3 IO 30yr 5.0 1,988 400 0.01 % 20.11 5.00 % 5.36 % 158 190 14.3 % 8.5 % (6 ) 4 IO Total 102,331 18,297 0.40 % 17.88 4.01 % 4.60 % 114 226 5.2 % 7.2 % (313 ) 234 IIO 30yr 4.0 28,890 313 0.01 % 1.08 0.00 % 4.40 % 71 278 0.6 % 0.5 % 82 (70 ) Total Structured RMBS 131,221 18,610 0.41 % 14.18 3.13 % 4.55 % 104 238 4.2 % 5.7 % (231 ) 164 Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,068,033 $ 4,544,379 100.00 % 3.91 % 4.58 % 23 329 6.7 % 6.2 % $ 117,059 $ (122,885 )

Average Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (471,500 ) Dec-23 $ (9,668 ) $ 9,445 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (395,000 ) Dec-23 (12,829 ) 12,454 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) (244,200 ) Dec-23 (11,464 ) 10,920 Swaps (2,326,500 ) Nov-29 (59,796 ) 57,565 TBA (350,000 ) Sep-23 (9,694 ) 9,969 Swaptions (1,000,000 ) Dec-24 (1,822 ) 2,541 Hedge Total $ (4,787,200 ) $ (105,273 ) $ 102,894 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 11,786 $ (19,991 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $106.92 at August 31, 2023. The market value of the short position was $504.1 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.03 at August 31, 2023. The market value of the short position was $438.6 million. (4) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $116.11 at August 31, 2023. The market value of the short position was $283.5 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of August 31, 2023 Fannie Mae $ 3,018,946 66.4 % Freddie Mac 1,525,433 33.6 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,544,379 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of August 31, 2023 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 145,213 3.2 % Whole Pool Assets 4,399,166 96.8 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,544,379 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of August 31, 2023 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. $ 361,504 8.5 % 5.48% 41 11/7/2023 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 340,871 8.0 % 5.43% 28 12/22/2023 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 328,989 7.7 % 5.41% 19 9/29/2023 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 328,646 7.7 % 5.44% 14 9/14/2023 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 322,769 7.6 % 5.45% 23 10/20/2023 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 298,148 7.0 % 5.44% 16 9/18/2023 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 297,293 7.0 % 5.45% 29 10/2/2023 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 234,371 5.5 % 5.49% 47 10/17/2023 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 225,680 5.3 % 5.43% 31 10/5/2023 ING Financial Markets LLC 222,891 5.2 % 5.47% 21 9/21/2023 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 211,135 4.9 % 5.52% 75 11/14/2023 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 208,925 4.9 % 5.48% 43 10/16/2023 Banco Santander SA 190,030 4.4 % 5.46% 23 10/5/2023 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 178,530 4.2 % 5.46% 16 10/25/2023 StoneX Financial Inc. 171,605 4.0 % 5.43% 13 9/15/2023 Goldman, Sachs & Co 141,554 3.3 % 5.44% 14 9/25/2023 South Street Securities, LLC 117,859 2.8 % 5.36% 26 9/29/2023 Bank of Montreal 71,113 1.7 % 5.46% 18 9/18/2023 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 10,707 0.3 % 5.45% 14 9/14/2023 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 8,699 0.2 % 5.45% 14 9/14/2023 Total Borrowings $ 4,271,319 100.0 % 5.45% 28 12/22/2023

